Sabres gave 'everything they had' in Game 7 OT loss to Canadiens

BUFFALO -- There was a twist to the tears that fell from the eyes of the Buffalo Sabres late on Monday night, as they tried to digest the ending to their season. It felt like it had come so fast, so suddenly, a single shot, off a single stick, sailing over the pad of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen for a 3-2 loss in overtime, one moment that would torture them for, well, they didn’t know how long.

“It sucks,” Luukkonen said. “It’s nothing else. It sucks.”

“(Freaking) sucks,” Buffalo defenseman Rasmus Dahlin echoed.

“It’s tough, it stings,” Buffalo forward Tage Thompson said. “I thought we played hard all year to get to this point. I don’t think anyone in this room felt like we were done yet. Just disappointed. It sucks.”

It was hard to argue with that, with the flood of emotions and sadness and pain.

But there was more, hidden behind the disappointment. Because just being there, just being in that moment, in Game 7, was in many ways a triumph, despite the devastation, the cruelty of that Alex Newhook overtime goal.

This was, in the end, a massive step for an organization and a team that had waited so long.

And that was the twist. Because they would have taken this, despite the pain, after all those years of hopes dashed, all those years of early summers. They would have taken a spot in the second round, a Game 7 at KeyBank Center, a 50-50 shot at the Eastern Conference Final, even the 3-2 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens.

Asked if he was able to appreciate that, Lindy Ruff said, “I am.”

“This is a giant step for us,” Ruff continued. “A giant step for all the players to really get a feel of what it’s really like. To be proud of being a Buffalo Sabre, to be proud of playing here.

“When I took the job, I thought, number one, I wanted these guys to like being a Buffalo Sabre. I think they like being a Sabre and I think they made our city proud. It wasn’t the result we wanted, and to a man, they’re all disappointed. But they gave them (the city) everything they had in the can.”