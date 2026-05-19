Younger players better prepared now to impact Stanley Cup Playoffs

I think what you've seen over the last 10 years is just the switch in the athletes' attitude toward their training. What I mean by this is, whether it's off-ice training, their diet, the mental aspect of the game ... I feel these things are more readily available to players today and they're taking advantage of it. I think they're using it very early on coming up through major-junior or college.

The other aspect is, the younger players are refining at an early age the details that go into the finite skills needed to succeed. The one thing I noticed about players nowadays, compared to maybe when I was growing up, most of them are one-sport athletes. So technically they're not as athletic but they're very good at their trait. When I was growing up, hockey was a sport that I played from September to whenever we finished. In grades 9 and 10, I played basketball in high school, I played volleyball, and I was heavily involved in track. I played baseball for a few years at a high level and golfed a lot.

The one-sport athlete is very dedicated to their craft and they have the support of junior and college clubs not only in-season but during the offseason when it comes to a mental skills coach, a dietician, the ability to have a strength and conditioning coach daily with them at the rink or in the summertime. I think these are all things that kind of contribute to players being more mature in that aspect and ready to make the jump quicker than maybe 20 years ago. I think that has a lot to do with what you are seeing in the success of some of the young players nowadays.

When it comes to having the trust in a young player to succeed in pressure moments, I think that evolves throughout a season and the expectations and values you have as a coach for the team within the structure. Those younger players who buy into that and are able to execute is something that happens throughout the year. Gaining trust from a coach is never easy, whether it's a young player or veteran player. But the trust that's gained allows young players to play in critical moments and enables coaches to be able to put them out there at those times to execute.