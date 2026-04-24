Wild seek spark from Kaprizov, power play in Game 4 against Stars

Kaprizov's difficulty finishing has coincided with a broader slump from the Wild's power play, which is 1-for-11 in the past two games since going 2-for-4 in Game 1. Coach John Hynes has gone back to the drawing board the past two days to figure out ways to get the power play and his star forward going again.

"I wouldn't pin the power play all on him," Hynes said. "I think that it's a five-man unit. There's some things that we need to execute better. Teams are good at certain things, but in every single system there's things that you can try to exploit, and then it's can you execute those at a high level to try to exploit them? I think that's where our power play has got to be a little bit better."

Kaprizov said the absence of linemate Mats Zuccarello the past two games due to an upper-body injury hasn't helped the situation.

"It's always tough to lose someone who you play with all season," Kaprizov said. "Obviously, Mats is a big part of us, and we played together a long time. So maybe I've had to adjust some things because most of the time we have some (chemistry) on the ice together. Sometimes you just can't think about this and when you jump on the ice, just try to create and make some plays and be in the moment."

It's not too surprising Kaprizov has struggled minus Zuccarello, who can slip a pass through skates and sticks to spring Kaprizov into space. Their chemistry is learned, refined and instinctive. Remove Zuccarello from the lineup, and the Wild lose more than a top-six forward. They lose rhythm.

"I guess I would say the chemistry between the two is unique but, when you talk with Kirill, his style shouldn't change and it doesn't need to change whether he plays with ‘Zucci’ or not," Hynes said. "I think that 5-on-5, it's not all about Kirill getting the puck. It's also Kirill with the puck and how he's playing. When he's driving wide, skating down low and reverse-shouldering guys, playing a driving game, he's hard to contain.

"It's not all about scoring from passes from Zucci. It's Kirill scoring at the net front, on a rebound, tip, driving the defense wide, finding (a pocket for the third forward) in the offensive zone. There are multiple ways he can score with or without Zucci."​