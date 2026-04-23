Stars, Wild thankful for extra day's rest heading into Game 4

MINNEAPOLIS -- There was a group of players on the floor stretching, others finishing up a late breakfast, and some walking around the hotel lobby on their phones, heading outside for a light walk on a cloudy, misty Minneapolis day.

That was the scene at the Dallas Stars hotel early Thursday afternoon, less than 12 hours after forward Wyatt Johnston scored the early-morning power-play goal at 12:08 of the second overtime that gave the visitors a 4-3 win against the Minnesota Wild in Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round at Grand Casino Arena.

The Stars lead the best-of-7 series 2-1; they and the Wild have two days to recover before Game 4 on Saturday (5:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, FDSNWI, FDSNNO, Victory+, truTV, TBS, SNP, SNW, SNO, TVAS).

It's an extra off day built into the series schedule that now feels like a required bonus after playing 92 minutes and eight seconds of high-intensity, high-level playoff hockey.

"I saw a lot of our guys this morning coming into the meal room; people are tired," Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. "It's late. It's good that we have this series spread out a little bit that we can have a little practice today tomorrow and a game on Saturday, because I think both teams are pretty tired."

Think about how Quinn Hughes must feel.

The Wild defenseman finished with 43:47 of ice time in Game 3. He led the League in average ice time per game during the regular season at 27:44, but Hughes, who looks like he can skate all night, had never played that much in a single game in his career.

It would have been a bit more too, had he not sat in the penalty box for two minutes in the second overtime for interfering with Dallas forward Mikko Rantanen in the neutral zone.

"It's valuable," Wild coach John Hynes said of the two days between games. "I mean, it was a little bit of a quick turnaround for both teams. Obviously, the hard fought Game 2 (a 4-2 Stars win on Monday) and then coming right back again and playing a double-overtime game. So the fact that we have a couple days I think is really good for group."

Dallas defenseman Miro Heiskanen, who assisted on Johnston's power-play winner, was right behind Hughes with 43:05 of ice time, the most he has played since he skated 41:42 against the Wild in Game 1 of the first round in 2023.