Zuccarello game-time decision for Wild in Game 4

Forward has missed past 2 games; Trenin out against Stars

Mats Zuccarello MIN update

© Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Mats Zuccarello will be a game-time decision for the Minnesota Wild against the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the Western Conference First Round at Grand Casino Arena on Saturday (5:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, FDSNWI, FDSNNO, Victory+, truTV, TBS, SNP, SNW, SNO, TVAS).

Zuccarello skated on his own before the Wild practiced at TRIA Rink on Friday. He didn't stay on for the full team practice.

The forward missed Games 2 and 3, both losses, with an upper-body injury related to the elbow to the head he took from Dallas defenseman Tyler Myers in the first period of Game 1.

"He's questionable for tomorrow, making good strides," Wild coach John Hynes said after practice.

Zuccarello finished Game 1, skating 16:41 and had three assists in a 6-1 Wild win. He was on the ice for Minnesota's morning skate before Game 2 on Monday, but didn't feel well and hasn't played since.

Minnesota, which trails the best-of-7 series 2-1, was 2-for-4 on the power play with Zuccarello getting two assists in Game 1. The Wild are 1-for-11 on the power play in the two games he missed.

"It's always tough to lose someone who plays all season in the lineup, but it is what it is," Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov said. "Obviously, Mats is a big part of us, and we've played together for a long time. I hope he feels better and comes back in this series."

Zuccarello was fourth on the team in the regular season with 54 points (15 goals, 39 assists) in 59 games.

Hynes also said forward Yakov Trenin will not play in Game 4 as he continues to deal with an upper-body injury he sustained on a hit from Stars forward Colin Blackwell in the first period of Game 2.

Trenin also missed Game 3, with Nico Sturm replacing him in the lineup.

Wild defenseman Zach Bogosian is expected to play after missing practice Friday because of maintenance.

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