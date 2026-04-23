Hughes, Wild 'going to play with urgency' against Stars in Game 4

"You just have to keep going," Hughes said. "You never know when you're going to get hot on the power play. It could be the next game or the game after that. Whether we were 4-for-4 on the power play or 0-for-whatever we were (in Game 3), it doesn't change how we have to approach Game 4 because we're going to need (the power play). We had our looks and they just didn't go."

The Wild took seven shots on goal on the power play Wednesday, including two on their first opportunity in the first period when forward Marcus Johansson's goal cut Minnesota's deficit to 2-1.

The power-play struggles over the past two games (1-for-11) have been exacerbated with forward Mats Zuccarello out because of an upper-body injury.

"I think it was there at times. It wasn't there enough, obviously," Hynes said of the Wild's play with the man advantage. "Obviously, they scored more than we did on the power play (3-1), so we'll dive into that, too. We knew coming into the series that's going to be a big part of it."

Hughes has been a big part of the man advantage this season, leading all NHL defensemen with 34 power-play points (two goals, 32 assists). Now he's hoping to regain some of that magic to help Minnesota regain its footing and pull even in the series.

"I mean, whether we dominated on the power play or we didn't, we're still going on to Game 4, so that's what we'll do," Hughes said. "I think both teams have really good players and it's great hockey, definitely fun to be a part of and I'm sure to watch as well. They're a great team and I think we're a great team and it could have went either way (in Game 3). Like I said, even if we won and went up a game in the series, I'd be giving you guys the same message that it's on to Game 4.

"Obviously, the next game is really important for us."