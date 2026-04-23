Hughes, Wild 'going to play with urgency' against Stars in Game 4

Defenseman aims to jump-start sputtering power play, help Minnesota pull even in Western 1st Round

Quinn Hughes MIN skating with puck GM3 vs DAL

© David Berding/Getty Images

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Quinn Hughes is aware of the stakes for the Minnesota Wild when they host the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the Western Conference First Round at Grand Casino Arena on Saturday (5:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, FDSNWI, FDSNNO, Victory+, truTV, TBS, SNP, SNW, SNO, TVAS).

After the Stars secured a 4-3 double-overtime win in Game 3 on Wednesday to grab a 2-1 lead in the best-of-7 series, the 26-year-old defenseman wasn't in any mood to sugarcoat the importance of evening things up before returning to Dallas for Game 5 on Tuesday.

"I mean, we're going to play with urgency," Hughes said. "I think we've played three really good playoff games so far. I like our game and not for one second am I questioning how the next game's going to go.

"We're going to be ready."

The Wild didn’t acquire Hughes in a blockbuster trade with the Vancouver Canucks on Dec. 12 because of his prophetic ability to guarantee wins; rather, they acquired him because he doesn't shy away when everything is on the line -- something he has proven throughout his nine-year NHL career. 

He’s in that position now and wants the responsibility of defending and making as many plays possible to garner success. He exhibited that desire Wednesday when he logged a Wild/Minnesota North Stars record for time on ice with 43:47. He also had one assist, a plus-1 rating, four shots on goal and seven shot attempts.

Stars, Johnston take Game 3 in double overtime and take a 2-1 series lead

"I feel good ... It's taking care of yourself," Hughes said. "(Wild defenseman) Brock Faber (38:56) makes it look easy sometimes. We're playing a pretty good system and doing it as a five-man unit. I kind of felt better in the second overtime than in the first. I was tired in the third period but felt I got my legs again after that."

Hughes, dealt to Minnesota for defenseman Zeev Buium, forwards Marco Rossi and Liam Ohgren and a first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, was second among NHL defensemen in assists (48) and third in points (53) in 48 regular-season games following the trade. He finished the season fifth at the position in points (76; seven goals, 69 assists) in 74 games.

He's tied atop the leaderboard among defensemen in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with four assists in three games this spring.

"Obviously the overtime adds into it (with establishing a franchise record for time on ice), but I think Hughes has been good," Wild coach John Hynes said. "He's an impact player for us and I think he's done a good job."

Teammates talk about how nothing seems too fast for Hughes, how his presence settles the group when games get uncomfortable. They talk about his skating and how it changes angles, erases forechecks and turns defense into attack in a blink.

One area that needs to improve, however, is the power play, which was 1-for-7 in Game 3 on Wednesday and 3-for-15 in the series. Minnesota was 0-for-5 with the man advantage in a 4-2 loss in Game 2 on Monday and a combined 0-for-5 in the third period and overtime on Wednesday.

Stars at Wild | Recap | Game 3

"You just have to keep going," Hughes said. "You never know when you're going to get hot on the power play. It could be the next game or the game after that. Whether we were 4-for-4 on the power play or 0-for-whatever we were (in Game 3), it doesn't change how we have to approach Game 4 because we're going to need (the power play). We had our looks and they just didn't go."

The Wild took seven shots on goal on the power play Wednesday, including two on their first opportunity in the first period when forward Marcus Johansson's goal cut Minnesota's deficit to 2-1. 

The power-play struggles over the past two games (1-for-11) have been exacerbated with forward Mats Zuccarello out because of an upper-body injury. 

"I think it was there at times. It wasn't there enough, obviously," Hynes said of the Wild's play with the man advantage. "Obviously, they scored more than we did on the power play (3-1), so we'll dive into that, too. We knew coming into the series that's going to be a big part of it."

Hughes has been a big part of the man advantage this season, leading all NHL defensemen with 34 power-play points (two goals, 32 assists). Now he's hoping to regain some of that magic to help Minnesota regain its footing and pull even in the series. 

"I mean, whether we dominated on the power play or we didn't, we're still going on to Game 4, so that's what we'll do," Hughes said. "I think both teams have really good players and it's great hockey, definitely fun to be a part of and I'm sure to watch as well. They're a great team and I think we're a great team and it could have went either way (in Game 3). Like I said, even if we won and went up a game in the series, I'd be giving you guys the same message that it's on to Game 4.

"Obviously, the next game is really important for us."

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