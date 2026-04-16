Hynes discusses Wild ending 1st-round struggles in Q&A with NHL.com

"It's a different team, it's a different year and it's different circumstances, so I don't think it's fair for the players on the team," Hynes, Minnesota’s coach, said of the past first-round exits. "It's about this year's team and it's about this year's challenge. That's what the focus needs to be. When we're all in it, when you get to the playoffs, your objective is to win and move on, win a series and move forward. That doesn't heighten because of what's gone on in the past. It's focusing on this team, this challenge, this year."
The Wild didn't make the playoffs in 2019 and 2024, but every other year they've been in since 2016 they have not been able to solve the puzzle that is the first round.
Only one time, 2021, were they even able to get the series to Game 7, but they lost that one to the Vegas Golden Knights, who needed six goals to eliminate Minnesota.
The Wild haven't won a playoff round since defeating the St. Louis Blues in six games in the first round in 2015. Defensemen Jared Spurgeon, Minnesota's captain, and Jonas Brodin are the two Wild players who were a part of that series win against St. Louis.
"It's been a while, but for us it's more the noise coming from the outside," Spurgeon told NHL.com. "Obviously every team wants to get past the first round and in the past years when it hasn't worked it's obviously frustrating, and it's tough when it seems to be happening every year, but we need to block out that outside noise and outside pressure. That isn't something we need to worry about."