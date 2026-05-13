The Stanley Cup Playoffs are in full swing and NHL.com has it all covered. Each day, we will present Stanley Cup Playoffs Playback, your one-stop shop for all the action. Here’s a look at where things stand on Wednesday, May 13:
Stanley Cup Playoffs Playback: Sabres even East 2nd Round against Canadiens
Golden Knights win in OT, on verge of Western Conference Final
© Matt Garies/NHLI via Getty Images
The scores
Eastern Conference Second Round
Sabres 3, Canadiens 2 -- Series tied 2-2
Western Conference Second Round
Golden Knights 3, Ducks 2 (OT) -- VGK leads series 3-2
Game on Wednesday
Western Conference Second Round
Minnesota Wild at Colorado Avalanche (9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC) -- Game 5 (COL leads series 3-1)
Full Coverage of Stanley Cup Playoffs
Get the latest news from the 2026 postseason, and explore coverage from every series -- Round 1 through the Stanley Cup Final.
What We Learned
Here are key takeaways from Tuesday:
Back to basics
With the Buffalo Sabres having been outscored 11-3 by the Montreal Canadiens in the previous two games, it was imperative they rediscovered their defensive structure in Game 4. Knowing a loss would put them on the brink of elimination, they reverted back to the system that made them successful in winning the Atlantic Division -- clogging the middle and keeping the opposition to the outside. For the most part, it worked. Yes, the Canadiens did have 30 shots on goal, but 10 of them came across seven power plays. Truth be told, Buffalo’s defensemen did a solid job of limiting second chances and were responsible for 19 of the team’s 27 blocked shots. With the series tied entering Game 5 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Thursday, the onus is on the Sabres to do it again. -- Mike Zeisberger, staff writer
Are you experienced?
After the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Utah Mammoth in six games in the Western Conference First Round, the Mammoth said the difference was experience. The Golden Knights had far more of it, and they came through in the big moments -- particularly 5-4 overtime wins in Games 4 and 5. The same dynamic appears to be playing out again in the second round. Asked about experience after a 3-2 overtime win against the Anaheim Ducks in Game 5 that has them on the verge of the conference final, Golden Knights coach John Tortorella said, “Well, we’re full of it, right? We’re full of experience. It’s something that you lean on.” He said he’s not sure what’s better -- experience or youth -- because when you’re young, you have no clue what’s going on and don’t feel the pressure. At this point, though, it’s hard to argue experience isn’t better. Vegas has been there, done that, and is doing it again. -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist
In Case You Missed It
Here is look at each series and how NHL.com has covered them:
Tippett missed 2nd round for Flyers with internal bleeding issue
Hurricanes taking advantage of break leading up to Eastern Conference Final
Carbonneau fires up fans with pregame torch at Game 4
Sabres edge Canadiens in Game 4 to even Eastern 2nd Round
Luukkonen reclaims net, delivers for Sabres in Game 4
Canadiens feel weight of ‘unlucky bounce’ in Game 4 loss of Eastern 2nd Round
Kirk Cousins cranks Golden Knights siren before Game 5 of Western 2nd Round
Golden Knights edge Ducks in OT in Game 5, on verge of Western Conference Final
Zellweger showing Ducks he belongs in lineup with key contributions
Dorofeyev returns, delivers in OT for Golden Knights in Game 5
Zuccarello still playing for fun with Wild on brink of elimination
Avalanche bond over 'Survivor' to excel in Stanley Cup Playoffs
Eriksson Ek, Brodin won’t travel with Wild for Game 5 of Western 2nd Round
Avalanche look to keep playing with 'urgency,' eliminate Wild in Game 5