Stanley Cup Playoffs Playback: Sabres even East 2nd Round against Canadiens

What We Learned

Here are key takeaways from Tuesday:

Back to basics

With the Buffalo Sabres having been outscored 11-3 by the Montreal Canadiens in the previous two games, it was imperative they rediscovered their defensive structure in Game 4. Knowing a loss would put them on the brink of elimination, they reverted back to the system that made them successful in winning the Atlantic Division -- clogging the middle and keeping the opposition to the outside. For the most part, it worked. Yes, the Canadiens did have 30 shots on goal, but 10 of them came across seven power plays. Truth be told, Buffalo’s defensemen did a solid job of limiting second chances and were responsible for 19 of the team’s 27 blocked shots. With the series tied entering Game 5 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Thursday, the onus is on the Sabres to do it again. -- Mike Zeisberger, staff writer

Are you experienced?

After the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Utah Mammoth in six games in the Western Conference First Round, the Mammoth said the difference was experience. The Golden Knights had far more of it, and they came through in the big moments -- particularly 5-4 overtime wins in Games 4 and 5. The same dynamic appears to be playing out again in the second round. Asked about experience after a 3-2 overtime win against the Anaheim Ducks in Game 5 that has them on the verge of the conference final, Golden Knights coach John Tortorella said, “Well, we’re full of it, right? We’re full of experience. It’s something that you lean on.” He said he’s not sure what’s better -- experience or youth -- because when you’re young, you have no clue what’s going on and don’t feel the pressure. At this point, though, it’s hard to argue experience isn’t better. Vegas has been there, done that, and is doing it again. -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist