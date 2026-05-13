Stanley Cup Playoffs Playback: Sabres even East 2nd Round against Canadiens

Golden Knights win in OT, on verge of Western Conference Final

BUF MTL action shot for Playoff Playback May 13 26

© Matt Garies/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are in full swing and NHL.com has it all covered. Each day, we will present Stanley Cup Playoffs Playback, your one-stop shop for all the action. Here’s a look at where things stand on Wednesday, May 13:

The scores

Eastern Conference Second Round 

Sabres 3, Canadiens 2 -- Series tied 2-2

Western Conference Second Round

Golden Knights 3, Ducks 2 (OT) -- VGK leads series 3-2

Game on Wednesday

Western Conference Second Round

Minnesota Wild at Colorado Avalanche (9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC) -- Game 5 (COL leads series 3-1)

What We Learned

Here are key takeaways from Tuesday:

Back to basics

With the Buffalo Sabres having been outscored 11-3 by the Montreal Canadiens in the previous two games, it was imperative they rediscovered their defensive structure in Game 4. Knowing a loss would put them on the brink of elimination, they reverted back to the system that made them successful in winning the Atlantic Division -- clogging the middle and keeping the opposition to the outside. For the most part, it worked. Yes, the Canadiens did have 30 shots on goal, but 10 of them came across seven power plays. Truth be told, Buffalo’s defensemen did a solid job of limiting second chances and were responsible for 19 of the team’s 27 blocked shots. With the series tied entering Game 5 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Thursday, the onus is on the Sabres to do it again. -- Mike Zeisberger, staff writer

Are you experienced?

After the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Utah Mammoth in six games in the Western Conference First Round, the Mammoth said the difference was experience. The Golden Knights had far more of it, and they came through in the big moments -- particularly 5-4 overtime wins in Games 4 and 5. The same dynamic appears to be playing out again in the second round. Asked about experience after a 3-2 overtime win against the Anaheim Ducks in Game 5 that has them on the verge of the conference final, Golden Knights coach John Tortorella said, “Well, we’re full of it, right? We’re full of experience. It’s something that you lean on.” He said he’s not sure what’s better -- experience or youth -- because when you’re young, you have no clue what’s going on and don’t feel the pressure. At this point, though, it’s hard to argue experience isn’t better. Vegas has been there, done that, and is doing it again. -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

ANA@VGK, Gm 5: Eichel sets up Dorofeyev for OT winner, second goal

In Case You Missed It

Here is look at each series and how NHL.com has covered them:

FLYERS vs. HURRICANES

Tippett missed 2nd round for Flyers with internal bleeding issue

Hurricanes taking advantage of break leading up to Eastern Conference Final

CANADIENS vs. SABRES

Carbonneau fires up fans with pregame torch at Game 4

Sabres edge Canadiens in Game 4 to even Eastern 2nd Round

Luukkonen reclaims net, delivers for Sabres in Game 4

Canadiens feel weight of ‘unlucky bounce’ in Game 4 loss of Eastern 2nd Round

DUCKS vs. GOLDEN KNIGHTS

Kirk Cousins cranks Golden Knights siren before Game 5 of Western 2nd Round

Golden Knights edge Ducks in OT in Game 5, on verge of Western Conference Final

Zellweger showing Ducks he belongs in lineup with key contributions

Dorofeyev returns, delivers in OT for Golden Knights in Game 5

WILD vs. AVALANCHE

Zuccarello still playing for fun with Wild on brink of elimination

Avalanche bond over 'Survivor' to excel in Stanley Cup Playoffs 

Eriksson Ek, Brodin won’t travel with Wild for Game 5 of Western 2nd Round

Avalanche look to keep playing with 'urgency,' eliminate Wild in Game 5

Wild need 'absolute best' to keep season alive in Game 5

Playoffs

McNabb to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Golden Knights game

Dorofeyev returns, delivers in OT for Golden Knights in Game 5

Zellweger showing Ducks he belongs in lineup with key contributions

Golden Knights edge Ducks in OT in Game 5, on verge of Western Conference Final

Canadiens feel weight of ‘unlucky bounce’ in Game 4 loss of Eastern 2nd Round

Luukkonen reclaims net, delivers for Sabres in Game 4

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Sabres edge Canadiens in Game 4 to even Eastern 2nd Round

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Hurricanes, Avalanche showing age not issue in playoffs

Hurricanes taking advantage of break leading up to Eastern Conference Final

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Kirk Cousins cranks Golden Knights siren before Game 5 of Western 2nd Round

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Video Review/Coach’s Challenge: BUF @ MTL – 8:02 of the First Period

Carbonneau fires up fans with pregame torch at Game 4

Luukkonen starts in goal for Sabres in Game 4 of Eastern 2nd Round

Wild need 'absolute best' to keep season alive in Game 5