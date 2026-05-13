McNabb to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Golden Knights game

Brayden McNabb will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Wednesday.

The Vegas Golden Knights defenseman is facing discipline for interference against Anaheim Ducks forward Ryan Poehling on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at 9:00 of the first period of the Golden Knights' 3-2 overtime win in Game 5 of the Western Conference Second Round at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. McNabb received a major penalty for interference and a game misconduct penalty on the play.

Poehling sustained an upper-body injury following the hit and did not return.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: interference. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.