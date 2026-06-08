Hurricanes, Golden Knights ready for anything entering Game 4 of Cup Final

The Golden Knights have the edge in the best-of-7 series, 2-1, thanks to Shea Theodore's goal 5:38 into the second overtime on Saturday.

"These games, they're probably three of the most chaotic but fun games I've ever been a part of, and that's what you're expecting," Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook said. "You're playing in the most important series of your life and you want the games to be like this. They're special."

The next one is Tuesday. It's Game 4 at T-Mobile Arena here (8 p.m. ET; ABC, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Now what?

"Every game starts fresh, so I don't know what it's going to be," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "It might be a 0-0 game. It might be a 10-9 game the way it's going. So, you just don't know. That's OK. I think the one thing I feel really good about our group is whatever way the game goes we seem to be able to play it. If it's a 0-0 game, no problem. If it's a high-scoring game, we seem to find a way to fit in that too."

So do the Golden Knights, which is why this Stanley Cup Final is already so compelling, and likely will continue to be all the way through.

Vegas didn't panic when down 2-0 in the first period of Game 1. It rallied to go up 3-2 in the second period. Then it was 3-3. Then 4-3 Vegas early in the third. Then 4-4. Finally, Tomas Hertl scored with 3:24 left to give the Golden Knights a 5-4 win.