Golden Knights aware of what's at stake in Game 4 of Cup Final

But the Golden Knights have to win the next game before we start talking about the advantage they could have.

“I think this is the most important game. It’s either going to be 2-2 or 3-1. That’s a pretty big swing, so I think both teams are going to have their best game tomorrow,” Golden Knights defenseman Dylan Coghlan said. “For us, I don’t think it’s necessarily changing a lot. It’s just kind of sticking to it when we have a lead, and we know how to play with a lead. The last couple of games have gotten away from us in short amounts of time, but we’ll be ready."

Yes, in Game 3 the Golden Knights blew a 4-0 lead in the third period, during which they allowed three goals in 39 seconds. In fact, it was the third time this series that they have given up a third-period lead.

In Game 1, Brett Howden gave Vegas a 4-3 lead at 1:21 of the third period before Shayne Gostisbehere tied it for Carolina at 11:19. Luckily, Tomas Hertl answered back with the go-ahead and eventual game-winning goal for the Golden Knights at 16:36.

In Game 2, Carolina entered the third period down 2-0 before scoring three straight times to take a 3-2 lead. Vegas forward Mark Stone did tie it 3-3 at 18:39 of the third, but Seth Jarvis won it for the Hurricanes with a power-play goal 3:56 into overtime.

Outside of that insane sequence in Game 3, however, the Golden Knights believe they did a lot of things right and don’t want to change too much heading into Game 4.

“There are always things you can tighten up, but I didn’t think we were playing that poorly in the third period of the game. We had a bad (39) seconds, really. I thought overall we were playing great until that point. They made a couple of plays,” Stone said. “We improve on those, we learn from them, we move on and try to get our game going in the right direction.”