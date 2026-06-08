Hurricanes starting goalie for Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final debated by NHL.com

Brandon Bussi

This is so, so hard because I normally would go with the guy that got you here. But, in part to be different, I’m going with Bussi. Look at how he handled getting the nod in the third period. He’s dealing with a penalty shot right out of the gate from a player that already had a natural hat trick. He’s facing a Golden Knights team determined to try and extend a 4-0 lead, then getting some quality shots on him in overtime after the Hurricanes rallied in the third. If not for a fluky bounce off the boards and then off him, we may still be watching Game 3. So, it’s Bussi time for me. -- Tracey Myers, staff writer

The Hurricanes can talk all they want about being two or three shots away from being up 3-0 in the series, but the reality is they are down 2-1 and the main reason they were able to get to overtime in Game 3 was because of Bussi. Andersen was great in the first three rounds, but has been pedestrian at best in the Final, with a .815 save percentage and 4.44 goals-against average. I’d make the change now before it’s too late. –- Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief

It’s time for the element of surprise. Look, the Golden Knights are pretty dialed in on Andersen. They had a week of pre-scouting him before the Final started and identified weaknesses and tendencies in his game. He has allowed 12 goals in the first three games of this series after allowing five in the final four games against the Montreal Canadiens in the Eastern Conference Final. That’s not sustainable. Vegas doesn’t have as detailed a book on Bussi, who made his first postseason appearance in Game 3. It will take time for Vegas to figure out how to break him down, especially because he is a rare left-handed goalie. -– Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial

Bussi proved he is ready for the moment with his Game 3 performance. He should get the start here. I know it’s been Andersen’s net for the entire playoff run, but that is irrelevant now. The Hurricanes need a win and they should go with the goalie that is fresher and is not potentially shell-shocked. Let’s not forget, Andersen had six pucks go past him in the second period of Game 3. There were two disallowed goals in the first four minutes before he gave up four in 6:26. Bussi delivered when the Hurricanes needed him most. You can’t pin the overtime goal on him. He’s ready for the moment. Give it to him. -– Dan Rosen, senior writer