Marner continuing to show just how 'special' he is with Cup Final performance

Mark Messier, a six-time Stanley Cup champion, won the Conn Smythe in 1984 with the Edmonton Oilers. He was at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday as part of ESPN’s coverage of the Final and was captivated by Marner’s play.

“Special player,” Messier told NHL.com, echoing Hunter’s sentiments. “You can’t teach what he has. His instincts, his skill set. Teams through their whole existence are looking for players like that. What I’m seeing right now, whether it be Wayne Gretzky or Mario Lemieux or anyone else, players like that, that’s what teams are looking for.

“Here’s the thing, too. He said after the game he couldn't be doing this without his teammates. That’s what’s happening with he and the Knights right now. They have a big strong team and can put him in positions to do something special. And he’s having an amazing playoffs because of it.

“You can see his hockey IQ, but you can also see how incredibly strong he’s become on the puck. He’s not a big guy, but it’s something he’s worked on. He knows how to leverage his weight and get under people.”

Messier said the quality and depth the Golden Knights have is one of the differences for Marner compared to the Maple Leafs.

“But it’s also a learning process in the playoffs,” he said. “And it takes time to do that, to learn how to deal with the situations where the sole purpose of the other team is to take you down. If you think you’re going to come to the playoffs and do what you did during the regular season and stay on the perimeter and set people up and not get to the inside, well, it’s not going to happen.

“You’ve got to learn all that. You’ve got to fail. You’ve got to feel the heat. You’ve got to get the criticism. And it’s got to hurt. You’ve got to feel the sting. He did (in Toronto), and he’s learned from it. And it’s made him a better player. You’re seeing that now. He’s producing special moments.”

He’s been doing that for the past 16 months, dating back to his time while representing Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February 2025.

He opened that tournament by scoring the overtime winner in a 4-3 win against Sweden, then closed it out by setting up Connor McDavid for the championship-winning goal in a 3-2 overtime win against the United States.

Then, at the Winter Olympics in Milan this past February, he scored the overtime winner for Canada in a dramatic 4-3 victory against Czechia in the quarterfinals.

“I’m not surprised what he’s doing right now based on what I saw on the world stage,” New York Islanders coach Peter DeBoer, who was an assistant with Canada at both the 4 Nations Face-Off and Milan Olympics, said on Sunday afternoon. “When you put him with the best of the best, he was still rising to those occasions. Every time in those tournaments when we were looking for someone to get the job done, there he was.

“The beauty of Mitch Marner is he checks so many boxes. He produces offense, he kills penalties. He can be out there in the last minute with a lead because he can block shots, he can be out there in the last minute when you’re trailing because he can help you score. He can play center, he can play wing. The versatility makes him such a special player.”

For Oilers forward Zach Hyman, who was Marner’s teammate with the Maple Leafs from 2016-2021, it’s just Mitch being Mitch.

“He’s a pretty good player,” Hyman said during a phone interview on Sunday. “I don’t know that he’s necessarily better this year than any other year. He’s just Mitch. He’s a phenomenal player.

“The longer you go in the playoffs, the more chances you have to be comfortable and just play. If you’re only in the first round, it’s a short window to do anything. He’s obviously excelled in Vegas. He’s setting records because his team has gone deep and he’s playing the way he usually does.

“Cerebral. Amazing hockey sense. Great teammate, great person, great player. Elite passer. He makes the game easy when you play with him.

“Special player.”