Golden Knights energized by fans at open practice ahead of Game 4 of Cup Final

The Golden Knights arrived in the NHL around the same time Declan was born. He has been hooked on hockey and is now playing his third season in the Vegas Junior Golden Knights program.

He said the best part of the open practice is, “I get to stand right next to the Golden Knights players.”

Vegas forward Mitch Marner, who grew up in Toronto, can relate.

“It's something that you remember doing as a little kid, is always trying to watch NHL guys, trying to get out to practice, summer skate, trying to just watch them at all times,” Marner said. “So that's where your memory goes back to, is when you were a kid trying to watch NHL guys skate, and just how fun it was to kind of just watch what they did.”

Forward Nic Dowd, who was traded to Vegas from the Washington Capitals this season on March 5, said he would have loved to have had a chance to watch NHL players up close while growing up in Alabama.

“You get to see a bunch of these little kids that were just all of us at one point in our life,” Dowd said. “I didn’t have an opportunity to come and watch NHL players practice, being that I lived in Alabama. But I think looking back at that, if I was a kid and had an opportunity to do that, that would be pretty special.

“For fans to get to come in and engage right on the glass and get to watch practice and see guys, and kids can get pucks and whatever it may be, it’s pretty special. Vegas has done a great job incorporating that into their organization. That speaks volumes to the players and people within the organization as well.”