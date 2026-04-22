3 Things to Watch: Stars at Wild, Game 3 of Western Conference 1st Round

2. Bumping Boldy and the 'Thrill'

The Stars are going to make a concerted effort to play the body on Matt Boldy and Kirill Kaprizov whenever possible. They did it in Game 2 and Minnesota's star forwards didn't have the same type of room or speed as they did in Game 1 as a result.

Boldy still managed five shots on goal and 10 shot attempts, but Kaprizov was limited to two shots and five attempts.

Some of the contact will come after the whistle, a little chip here and a bump there, but expect the Stars to continue to try to be in the way of Boldy and Kaprizov as much as possible.

They're going to have to play through it.

"With 'Bolds' and Kirill, those guys are highly competitive skilled players, they are not going to get checked out of games, but that was a little bit more of what the series is going to be like on both sides," Hynes said. "But you take guys like that, they're anything but soft skill. They'll fight for ice. They'll find ways. They're competitive. They're hard on the puck. That's what makes those guys special."

3. Rantanen's stick discipline

Mikko Rantanen has already taken four minor penalties in the series; high-sticking and tripping in Game 1, and high-sticking and slashing in Game 2.

"(It's been frustrating) but you try and stay out of the box, and last game, got too high on Kaprizov, so I just have to try to keep the sticks low," Rantanen said.

It's not out of character for Rantanen, who led the Stars and was tied for sixth in the League among forwards with 29 minor penalties taken in 64 regular season games, including nine for slashing, four for tripping and cross-checking, and three for high-sticking, according to NHL Stats.

He plays a power forward game, so he is going to be susceptible to drawing and taking penalties, but the Stars need their big forward on the ice and taking a regular shift, not in the penalty box and putting too much stress on an already overworked penalty kill (6-for-8 in two games).

Rantanen needs to have better control of his stick in Game 3 to avoid more minor infractions that could lead to major issues for the visitors.

"You've got to get rid of some of that adrenaline, and some of that adrenaline comes out when either you're reaching because you're overtrying, or you're too amped up and you're taking a slash," Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. "So those are the ones you want to cut down. And, usually, they come down by themselves when guys get more accustomed to the energy that are in the games. But certainly, it's something we addressed."