Hintz to miss at least 2 more games for Stars in Western 1st Round

Forward still dealing with lower-body injury, won’t play when series shifts to Minnesota on Wednesday

Roope Hintz injury update

© Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

DALLAS -- Roope Hintz remains out for the Dallas Stars, and the timeline for his return was pushed back before Game 2 of the Western Conference First Round against the Minnesota Wild on Monday (9:30 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, Victory+, ESPN, TVAS2, SN360).

"Best I can say is for Game 3 (on Wednesday), it would be highly unlikely," Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said of his forward after the morning skate at American Airlines Center. "We're chugging away with the guys that have played some great hockey for us, but yeah, he won't be available certainly for Game 3."

Dallas trails 1-0 in the best-of-7 series, which shifts to Minnesota on Wednesday. Game 4 would be played there as well on Saturday.

Hintz has not skated with the Stars since sustaining a lower-body injury against the Colorado Avalanche on March 6. He had 44 points (15 goals, 29 assists) in 53 games.

Gulutzan initially ruled Hintz out for Games 1 and 2, but he said on Sunday that Hintz has not gotten on the ice yet even to skate on his own.

"Obviously, he's one of our best players, so it's tough, but last year we didn't have Miro (Heiskanen) or 'Robo' (Jason Robertson ) and we took out Colorado (in the first round)," Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger said. "We know we can do it. We know we have the committee in here. Everyone has to elevate to fill that."

Hintz has 421 points (190 goals, 231 assists) in 521 regular-season games and 69 points (27 goals, 42 assists) in 95 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

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