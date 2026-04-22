Roy scores in OT, Avalanche rally past Kings in Game 2 of West 1st Round

Roy knocked the rebound of Josh Manson’s initial shot past the left leg of Anton Forsberg during a goalmouth scramble.

Roy's goal came after Gabriel Landeskog tied it 1-1 for Colorado with 3:35 left in the third period when he snapped Martin Necas’ cross-crease pass into the open net at the left corner of the crease. Necas’ pass from below the right circle went past the right leg of Forsberg and to the back side of the crease for the shot.

Colorado leads the best-of-7 series 2-0. Game 3 will be at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Thursday (10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, FDSNSC, truTV, TNT, ALT, SN360, SN, TVAS).

Necas and Devon Toews each had an assist for the Avalanche, the Presidents’ Trophy winner and top seed in the West. Scott Wedgewood made 24 saves, including on a Quinton Byfield penalty shot that came while short-handed at 3:12 of the second period.

Artemi Panarin scored, and Trevor Moore and Quintin Byfield each had an assist for the Kings, the second wild card from the West. Forsberg made 34 saves.

Panarin’s power-play goal gave Los Angeles a 1-0 lead at 13:04 of the third period. Moore took the puck toward the net from the right corner and fed Panarin high in the left circle for the wrist shot short side past the blocker.