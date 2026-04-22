Cooley breaks tie late in 3rd, Mammoth edge Golden Knights in Game 2 to even West 1st Round

After Dylan Guenther put his own rebound off the left post, Cooley pounced on the loose puck as he crashed the net and slid it past the right skate of Carter Hart to put Utah up 3-2 at 14:00.

“We talked about building speed through the middle, and we’re a fast line,” Guenther said. “I heard ‘Cools,’ but I didn’t see him, so I just wanted to attack the net and break them down. It’s a lot of greasy goals in the playoffs.”

Guenther scored his first playoff goal and had an assist for the Mammoth, who are the first wild card from the West. Kailer Yamamoto had two assists, and Karel Vejmelka made 19 saves for his first career playoff win.

“We talked about being level-headed since training camp,” Guenther said. “We did a really good job at that. We’ll enjoy this one, take a little time off and get ready for the next.”

Mark Stone and Ivan Barbashev scored for the Golden Knights, who are the No. 1 seed from the Pacific Division. Jack Eichel had two assists, and Hart made 26 saves.

“We got a couple of things to fix,” Vegas coach John Tortorella said, "but that’s why it’s a series.”

Utah evened the best-of-7 series 1-1. Game 3 will be at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Friday (9:30 p.m. ET; TBS, HBO Max, SN360, TVAS2, SCRIPPS, Utah16).

“If you want to win a series, you need to start winning at some point,” Mammoth coach Andre Tourigny said. “Obviously, we want to win every game, but we try to keep a really here-and-now mindset.”

Stone put the Golden Knights up 1-0 with a power-play goal at 11:42 of the first period. Eichel sent the puck to Stone at the goal line to the left of the net, and Stone thew the puck into the crease where it deflected in off the right skate of Mammoth defenseman Mikhail Sergachev.