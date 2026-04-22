Zacha, Arvidsson, Mittelstadt respond in Game 2, help Bruins salvage split 

It’s a run the Bruins intend to continue in Game 3. They went 29-11-1 at TD Garden during the regular season, tied with the Carolina Hurricanes for the most wins in the NHL at home.
That second line has been Boston’s most consistent all season, providing steady production while the first and third have sometimes been in flux. But it isn’t only that; they are also defensively responsible, excluding Game 1 when each finished minus-3.
“One of those things, when you’re minus-3 in a game, the next game you have to show that you’re back at it and create chances; even if you don’t score or are not in the score sheet, you have to be the difference-maker there, hit some guys, be more on puck,” Zacha said.
They did both In Game 2.
In the regular season, Zacha was second on the Bruins in goals with 30, a career high, along with 35 assists for 65 points. Arvidsson was fifth with 54 points (25 goals, 29 assists) in 69 games. Mittelstadt, whose move from center to wing unlocked the line’s production, had 42 points (15 goals, 27 assists) in 71 games.
“We talked about what we need to do, and I think being strong on the forecheck, creating more chances as we tried to do (in Game 2), and I’m happy it paid off,” Zacha said. “We were a little bit more aggressive and didn’t defend as much all game, so I think that’s the recipe for success for our line. We have to keep that going.”