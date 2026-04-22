Zacha, Arvidsson, Mittelstadt respond in Game 2, help Bruins salvage split 

For the Bruins, so much stems from having the second line on its game. It takes pressure off the top line of Morgan Geekie, Elias Lindholm and David Pastrnak, which carried the offense in Game 1, a 4-3 loss. It takes even more pressure off the “Kid Line” of Marat Khusnutdinov, Fraser Minten and James Hagens, which is still finding its footing as a line and in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Arvidsson led off the scoring in Game 2, after Mittelstadt won a battle on the boards and passed the puck back to defenseman Jonathan Aspirot. He sent the pass ahead that sprung Arvidsson, who beat two Sabres defensemen and put a backhand shot past Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen at 4:54 of the second.

He scored again just 16 seconds into the third, slowing down for a snipe from the left circle on a 2-on-1 with Zacha.

“I think we skated harder and battled a little bit harder, had our heads over the puck and won battles and used each other in close areas,” Arvidsson said. “That’s how we need to play to be successful. I think we came out with that mindset and had a pretty good game.”

They will need to again be at their best on Thursday when the Bruins look to pull ahead in the series, hoping to continue the momentum they have gained from salvaging a split on the road.

Overall, they are more than happy with the bulk of their play through the start of this series. So, as they headed back home on Wednesday, there was no need for any more call-outs, no need to poke anyone.

It was just praise.

“If you look at all the six periods, if I put them all together, I really like five of them for sure,” Sturm said. “And coming here to Buffalo and like five periods? That’s pretty dang good.”