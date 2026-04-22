Necas continuing ‘unreal’ season with Avalanche in Western 1st Round

Mostly, however, it’s simply a testament to Necas’ own talent. He’s just hitting his prime, much to the Avalanche’s benefit.

“He’s grown as a player when it comes to confidence and in his role and in the system that we play,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “It’s a pretty up-tempo game which fits his style. It’s possession based. I think that all helps him because he’s a really good transporter of the puck through the neutral zone. He likes to skate with it in the (offensive)-zone play.

“There’s a maturity in his game on the defensive side of things, too, that he’s seen the importance of that when he’s playing on the top line and against top players on the other squad. He’s taken a lot of pride in that. I like the way his game has really come around this year, and he got rewarded by getting 100 points and been able to play in all the important minutes in our games.”

Goalie Scott Wedgewood said Necas is, “probably one of the best neutral-zone skaters in the League.”

“He slips everybody, tries to jump into holes, creates open ice, drives people deep, hits the late guy and when you have him and MacKinnon doing both of that, and a guy like (Lehkonen) or (Landeskog) going to the net doing the dirty work for those guys who like to play with it, it opens up.

“And he has a hell of a shot; that was never an understatement with him. I just think with a guy like MacKinnon drawing more attention, it opens up his release. Always a great player, just fitting in and high-tempo controlled-zone hockey style that we play, obviously it benefits a guy who likes to hold onto the puck.”

Indeed, Necas and MacKinnon have created an on-ice chemistry and sizzling connection that is noticeable to teammates and beyond.

“Him and Nate, I have people around the League and friends that text me and ask me about those guys,” Avalanche forward Brock Nelson said. “They say it’s like watching a different league, watching their entries, their possessions. Those guys, it feels like they create something out of nothing whenever they’re out there.”

The Avalanche are off to the start they were hoping for in their quest for the Stanley Cup. The roster is deep, loaded with players capable of stepping up in key moments.

Necas is among the best of them.

“He’s continuing to grow as a player,” defenseman Josh Manson said. “He’s always had the tools, I think, and now you put him on a line with Nate, you give him some confidence.

“You give him more rope, maybe, to make some plays and do some things, and this is the end product. We’re happy for him. We’re happy to see him have success because obviously it leads to our team success.”