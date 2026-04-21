Boldy's mom serving up smiles during Wild forward's rise to NHL stardom

MANSFIELD, Mass. -- The building is dark and low-slung, the usual neon beer signs in its windows, the word open colored red, white and blue. The billboard-like sign advertises pizza and keno, Lunch, Dinner, and Late Night! Around the U-shaped bar sit a handful of regulars on this Thursday afternoon, one of the first spring-like days to hit Massachusetts.
It was here that Jenn Weir traveled back the night of Feb. 26, directly from Logan Airport, after her flight finally touched down after what had been a longest and most exhilarating and most unusual vacation.
Weir, as a rule, doesn’t take many vacations. She has three jobs: bartending and managing here, at the Catman Café in Mansfield, Massachusetts, bartending and serving at TKO Shea’s Sports Café in Rockland, plus shifts at Strawberry Fair Restaurant in Norwell.
But this was an exception. Her son, after all, was playing in the 2026 Winter Olympics.
She was gone for 20 days, seeing him each night as he would bicycle over to their hotel for a 30-minute hello. That included a diversion to Miami on the Team USA plane after it was decided that an Elbo Room stop was a must, and a mad search to find a plane that would return her to Massachusetts. But while she was in Milan, cheering on Matt Boldy and the rest of the team, she knew what was happening back home.
Catman Café, where Weir has worked for 29 years -- “This is my third owner, I think I come with the building,” she quipped -- had become a hub for Team USA watch parties, a celebration of what Team USA was accomplishing, but also a celebration of Boldy, who scored a highlight-reel goal in the USA-Canada final when the USA took gold.