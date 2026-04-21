Boldy's mom serving up smiles during Wild forward's rise to NHL stardom

“It brought me out of my seat for a second and then I just sat down and had a little chuckle because it’s the same thing that I’ve seen for now a decade and he gets to do it in front of the world,” Wroblewski said, alluding to Boldy’s lifting of the puck, effectively passing to himself to split two Canada defensemen Cale Makar and Devon Toews.

The coach ran into Boldy’s father, Todd, after the second period. The two shared another laugh, a hug, an understanding that before them was the same 15-year-old kid that Wroblewski had first come across at the selection camp for the U.S. National Team Development Program back in 2017-18.

The same player making the same plays. Only the stage was different.

“Hey, we’ve seen that before, huh?” Wroblewski said to Todd Boldy.

He thought back to when he first laid eyes on Boldy, on the undersized, overshadowed kid out of Millis, Massachusetts, a kid who was not Jack Hughes, who was not Trevor Zegras, who was not Alex Turcotte, who was not really supposed to make the team, but who did anyway.

“He was probably only 150 pounds, he was like 5-10, 150 pounds at that camp,” Wroblewski said. “He was lanky, but he was so slippery. He was elusive. Like, you couldn’t put a body on the guy.

“And then he was doing all of these things, like that goal that you saw at the Olympics, when he carves through two defensemen while juggling the puck, he was doing all that stuff back at 15, 16. The things he could do to maintain puck possession, it was transcending all rules of the game at that time.”

Boldy had come in as a “tweener,” on the outside looking in, as an unknown commodity.

He wouldn’t be for long.

He would become a player that Wroblewski likened to Marian Hossa, a player with attributes prized at NTDP and later in the NHL, reliable, dependable, consistent, a player with little risk in his game, and a defensive sense that Wroblewski believes may someday win him a Selke Trophy as the best defensive forward in the NHL.

“He’ll always have a little bit of that chip on his shoulder, a little bit of an underdog mentality and that’s what’s going to keep him going,” Wroblewski said. “That’s part of his superstar component. And his secret sauce is his inner drive.”

But there was something else Wroblewski gave him, something that Boldy called back to in that biggest of moments. Because it was Wroblewski who taught him that, as Boldy said, “you can play with the puck in the air a little more, it’s a little harder to defend.”

It’s something Makar and Toews will likely never forget.

* * * *

And yet, none of this is enough for Boldy.

Not the goal in the Olympic final. Not the gold medal.

“I feel like the longer you play, the more responsibility you want and the more of a difference you want to make,” he said. “When I first started playing and I was 20, you look up and you see and Jared Spurgeon and all these guys that are so good and dominate games and make such a big difference, it seems so far away. But the more you play, the more it kind of seems (like) reality.”

“For me, I’m competitive and I don’t want to waste my opportunity that I get, I think. That’s the biggest thing. I want to be the best player. I want to have the puck. I want to make a difference. I want to help our team win, that’s the biggest thing for me.”

They all do.