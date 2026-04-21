Stars hope to be more disciplined in Game 3 of Western 1st Round

DALLAS -- The Dallas Stars will find a straighter path toward advancing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs if they continue to kill penalties the way they did in Game 2 of the Western Conference First Round against the Minnesota Wild on Monday.

But the path could get windy and potentially dangerous if they continue to take the number of penalties they have taken in the first two games of this series.

The Stars have been on the penalty kill eight times in two games; they went 4-for-4 in a 4-2 victory in Game 2 to even the best-of-7 series 1-1. In Game 1 on Saturday, Dallas was 2-for-4 on the PK in a 6-1 loss.

Avoiding a similar amount of time in the penalty box will be a priority for the Stars in Game 3 at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, FDSNWI, FDSNNO, Victory+, truTV, TNT, SN360, TVAS).

Forward Mikko Rantanen has taken four penalties; two for high sticking, and one each for slashing and tripping, and Dallas was called for too many men on the ice with a 3-2 lead at 16:16 of the third period in Game 2.

"We have to be disciplined," Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. "We talked about playing whistle to whistle a little bit more."