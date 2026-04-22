Luukkonen laments miscue on ‘bad bounce’ for Sabres in Game 2 loss

BUFFALO -- Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen didn’t shy away from the blame.

The Buffalo Sabres goalie put it on himself for not properly reading the puck when Boston Bruins forward Morgan Geekie flipped it on his backhand from center ice into the Buffalo zone.

It took a bounce in front of Luukkonen and hopped over his glove into the net to put the Bruins ahead by two at 16:29 of the second period in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round at KeyBank Center on Tuesday.

Boston went on to win 4-2 to even the best-of-7 series 1-1.

“Just a bad bounce and a goal, of course, the second one there. Of course, that’s my fault,” Luukkonen said. “There’s no way around it; you’ve just got to do better with those. But I feel like the biggest thing for me, personally, is that in those situations, if there’s a bad bounce, bad goal, you have to stop the bleeding. But I wasn’t able to do that tonight.”

Luukkonen said he was trying to get to the puck before it bounced, but instead let it bounce in front of him.

“It’s a bad bounce, but there’s no way around it: It can’t go in,” he said.

Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff wasn’t putting it all on his goalie.

“That’s a lucky goal,” he said. “Over the years, you see goals like that took a little bit of a hard right when it landed, ends up going in. This team has been so good about (how) we win together, we lose together. I'm not going to sit here and criticize that goal.”