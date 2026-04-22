Zuccarello, Trenin game-time decisions for Wild in Game 3 of West 1st Round

The best-of-7 series is tied 1-1.

If Zuccarello and Trenin are unable to play, Bobby Brink will stay in the Wild lineup and Nico Sturm would make his series debut. It would be just Brink if one of the injured forwards is able to return.

Zuccarello was injured on a hit by Stars defenseman Tyler Myers in the first period of Game 1 in Dallas, a 6-1 win on Saturday. He stayed in the game and had three assists in 16:41 of ice time. Zuccarello also skated Monday morning in advance of Game 2 but didn't feel well afterwards and was unavailable for the 4-2 loss. He hasn’t skated with the team since.

Brink took Zuccarello's spot in Game 2 and had five hits in 12:27 of ice time.

Zuccarello had an assist on each of Minnesota's power-play goals in Game 1. The Wild went 0-for-4 with the man-advantage in Game 2 without Zuccarello, who had 54 points (15 goals, 39 assists) in 59 games during the regular season. He has 61 points (19 goals, 42 assists) in 103 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Trenin sustained his upper-body injury with 5:16 remaining in the first period of Game 2 when he was on the receiving end of a blindside, open-ice hit from Stars forward Colin Blackwell at the red line. The hit resulted in Trenin's own glove or butt end of his stick coming up and cutting him in the face. He left the game and did not return.

Trenin led the NHL with 413 hits in the regular season. He leads the League this postseason with 16 hits, including 13 in Game 1.

He played all 82 regular-season games and had 23 points (six goals, 17 assists). Trenin has eight points (six goals, two assists) in 28 playoff games.