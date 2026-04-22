Kings ‘have to find a way to win’ after valiant effort comes up short in Game 2

For the second consecutive game, however, Panarin was the only one to score.
Still, the Kings, the second wild card in the West, appeared poised to even the series against the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Avalanche, but that hope, their slim lead, their first lead of the playoffs, lasted just 3:21.
That’s when Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog, wide open on Forsberg’s stick side, tied it 1-1 at 16:25.
The Kings did look like the better team at the start in overtime, something that shouldn’t be surprising, considering they played an NHL-record 33 overtimes during the regular season. But as they did in 20 of those regular-season overtimes, they lost.
This time, it was Roy banging home a loose puck in the crease, starting Colorado's celebration and sending Los Angeles back to its dressing room and back home trailing 2-0 in the best-of-7 series.
The Kings are frustrated but not totally deflated. They’re hoping being back in front of their fans will help them gain an edge. One location or another, however, they need more players to finish those opportunities.
“I mean, we did play really well, and we’ll get last (line) change and we can get our matchups a little bit better," Smith said. "And we’re going to have to roll four lines over and be physical again. We have to find a way to win. Clearly, good isn’t enough. But we have to win a game and keep taking a piece of them and keep playing physical, but within the rules and give ourselves a chance to keep lengthening the series.”