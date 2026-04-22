Kings ‘have to find a way to win’ after valiant effort comes up short in Game 2

This time, however, Game 2 of the Western Conference First Round, seemed to sting a little more. Los Angeles trailed 2-0 in Game 1 before a late goal Sunday, but this time it held a lead late in the third period before allowing the tying goal with 3:35 left in regulation and Nicolas Roy’s goal at 7:44 of overtime.

“We had some good looks," Kings coach D.J. Smith said. "We had guys who were in alone. I thought we had the momentum in overtime. We were out-chancing them at that point and then maybe a bad bounce or a turnover, whatever, it ends up in your net. To a man, this team ‘s playing hard and we have to find a way to win, though.”

And to do that when the series resumes for Game 3 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Thursday (10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, FDSNSC, truTV, TNT, ALT, SN360, SN, TVAS), the Kings have to find a way to score more than one goal.

For a team that had five power-play opportunities, a penalty shot and several Grade-A chances, it was another frustrating end.

Game 2 truly had a little bit of everything -- great defense and goaltending, big hits, a penalty shot, a puck that got caught on the side of the net that was originally thought to be an Avalanche goal. To top all of that, the Kings were showered in broken glass at 3:12 of the second period.