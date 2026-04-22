Hurricanes 'have to do better' at face-offs ahead of Game 3 at Senators

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Though the Carolina Hurricanes are off to the 2-0 lead they wanted in the Eastern Conference First Round against the Ottawa Senators, their success in the face-off circle will shape the outcome of the best-of-7 series.
That was the message coach Rod Brind'Amour delivered after practice Wednesday ahead of Game 3 at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TBS, FDSNSO, HBO MAX).
The Hurricanes won 36.3 percent (29-for-80) of face-offs in a 3-2 double-overtime win at Lenovo Center on Monday and 43.6 percent (24-for-55) when they defeated the Senators 2-0 in Game 1 on Saturday. Their 39.3 percent winning percentage (53-for-135) is last in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.