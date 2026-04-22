Panarin, Kings look to reignite offense in Game 3 of Western 1st Round

That same day, Panarin signed a two-year, $22 million contract ($11 million average annual value), which begins next season.

He has been a steady presence at left wing on the Kings’ top line with center Anze Kopitar and right wing Adrian Kempe, but they haven’t been able to generate much 5-on-5 thus far in the first two games; granted, the two teams have combined for just six goals. But with Los Angeles heading home, it will get the last change and hopefully some better matchups for Panarin, Kopitar and Kempe.

“I think you saw it when we played (the) Edmonton (Oilers) at home (last postseason)," Smith said, "especially on face-offs and O-zone draws. I can decide, is 'Kopi' going to go against that guy? What line is he going to go against? What set of (defensemen) are going to play against 'Bread' (Panarin)? That’s a big difference.

“Colorado has the No. 1 pair for Team Canada in the Olympics (defensemen Devon Toews and Cale Makar) and they’ve got them out there against those guys overtime. I’m going to find shifts, for sure, where they’re not going to see those guys. We should be able to create more offense.”

If the Kings get the matchups, perhaps Panarin can make a bigger impact, much like he did after joining Los Angeles. He had 27 points (nine goals, 18 assists) in 26 regular-season games for the Kings.

“He can make plays and he can make plays under pressure," Smith said. "He’s one of those star guys in the League that certainly helped us get here. There were a lot of pieces that fit into this team getting here and he was a huge piece.

“He gave us that scoring, gave us that confidence, gave us a little bit of swagger that we had a big boy. Then all of a sudden, here comes Kempe and all these other guys behind him. It just fit really well and it was great to have him.”