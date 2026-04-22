Marner's versatility filling multiple roles for Golden Knights against Mammoth

In Game 1, he started out on the top line with Jack Eichel and Mark Stone. Less than two periods later, he was on the second line with Brett Howden and Pavel Dorofeyev, and he stayed there for Game 2.

He has two power-play assists and is averaging 20:39 of ice time in the best-of-7 series, tied 1-1 heading into Game 3 at Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday (9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, Utah 16, SCRIPPS, TBS, TVAS2, SN360).

“I think Mitch has been fantastic,” general manager Kelly McCrimmon said entering the series. “I think he is a great player. I think he makes our team so much better. He’s a great teammate, really well-liked by everyone in the organization, and yeah, I think he’s had a great year. It’s different when you look at only the points, which some people like to do.”

Marner had 80 points (24 goals, 56 assists) in 81 regular-season games after the Golden Knights acquired him in a trade with the Maple Leafs on July 1 and signed him to an eight-year, $96 million contract ($12 million average annual value).

That would be outstanding for most players. For him, it was a huge drop off from last season, when he set an NHL career high with 102 points (27 goals, 75 assists) in 81 games. He generated his fewest points per game (0.99) in eight seasons.

But in Toronto, he was playing right wing with center Auston Matthews. A pass-first player, he played consistently with maybe the best goal-scorer in the game, and they had great chemistry.

In Vegas, he started out on the right wing with Eichel, but they’re both pass-first players and it didn’t click. He ended up playing some center when the Golden Knights needed him to due to injuries, and he hasn’t had consistent linemates. That has continued since John Tortorella replaced Bruce Cassidy as coach March 29.

McCrimmon pointed out that Eichel set an NHL career high with 36 goals with the Buffalo Sabres in 2019-20. He had 27 goals in 2022-23, his first full season with Vegas, and won the Stanley Cup.

“So, it’s not all points, right?” McCrimmon said. “… There’s just so many things in the game over the course of a night that are so special in terms of what he does with his hockey sense and his skill.

“He’s switched positions. He hasn’t been a centerman in the National Hockey League his entire career. He's moved in to play lots of center ice. He’s played lots of wing, obviously, as well. That’s been moving around a little bit under 'Torts.' But yeah, he’s a tremendous player.”