Stars-Wild series will go 7 games, analyst Button says

Talks playoffs on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast; NHL staff writer Zeisberger discusses Canadiens, Penguins

MIN-DAL game 2

© Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Something will have gone wrong for the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild to not go to a Game 7 in their Western Conference First Round series, TSN broadcaster and former NHL general manager Craig Button said on this week's episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast.

The Stars and Wild are tied 1-1 in their best-of-7 series. Game 3 is at Grand Casino Arena on Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, FDSNWI, FDSNNO, Victory+, truTV, TNT, SN360, TVAS).

"I think it goes to seven," Button said toward the end of his interview with co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke. "I mean, these two teams are so good."

The Wild dominated Game 1, winning 6-1, at American Airlines Center. The Stars responded with a 4-2 win in Game 2.

"It's not going to get any easier in Minnesota for the Dallas Stars, but neither one of these teams is ready to back off from each other, and that's what makes this series so compelling, so competitive, and that's why I say if it doesn't go to Game 7, I'll be shocked," Button said. "It'll almost feel like something went wrong quickly for both of these teams who are so close, who are so competitive not to get it to a Game 7."

Button also discussed the other three first round matchups in the Western Conference.

He praised the Colorado Avalanche for their defensive game in taking a 2-0 lead on the Los Angeles Kings. Button touched on the Utah Mammoth's speed as a big factor in what is now a 1-1 series against the Vegas Golden Knights.

He also lamented the Anaheim Ducks' missed opportunity in Game 1 against the Edmonton Oilers after taking a 3-2 lead into the third period and holding Connor McDavid off the scoresheet.

The Ducks and Oilers play Game 2 at Rogers Place on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, TVAS2, KCOP-13, TBS, Victory+, HBO MAX)

"It felt like a little bit of escape for the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 and a missed opportunity for the Anaheim Ducks," Button said.

In addition, Mike Zeisberger, NHL.com's staff writer based in Toronto, joined the show from Montreal, where he will be covering Games 3 and 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round series between the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning.

Zeisberger talked about the four first-round matchups in the East, excitedly talking about growing expectations in Montreal for the Canadiens, believing that Linus Ullmark still gives the Ottawa Senators a chance even though they're down 2-0 to the Carolina Hurricanes, and suggesting the Pittsburgh Penguins, down 2-0 to the Philadelphia Flyers, have been the flattest team he has seen so far in the playoffs.

The "NHL @TheRink" podcast is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.

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