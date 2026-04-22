3 Things to Watch: Ducks at Oilers, Game 2 of Western Conference 1st Round

Anaheim looks to even series; McDavid seeks 1st point

Sennecke_Ingram

© Getty Images

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

(3P) Ducks at (2P) Oilers

Western Conference First Round, Game 2

Edmonton leads best-of-7 series 1-0

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, TVAS2, KCOP-13, TBS, Victory+, HBO MAX

EDMONTON -- The Anaheim Ducks will look to even the best-of-7 series against the Edmonton Oilers, trying to build off a good performance in Game 1, despite a 4-3 loss. 

Anaheim had 13 players make their Stanley Cup Playoffs debuts in Game 1, and it only took a period for them to get up to speed.  

"I think the nerves are now a little bit settled," Ducks forward Cutter Gauthier said. "We didn't know what to expect going into it, most of us young guys have never played in a playoff game before. It was nice to get that comfortability going into it and I'm confident all of our young guys are going to feel great going out there tonight." 

Anaheim scored three goals in the second period to overcome a two-goal deficit in Game 1. They were unable to hold the lead in the third and are looking to get off to a better start in Game 2. 

"I think when we're playing our best, we're bringing four lines out that are fast," Ducks forward Troy Terry said. "I think in the first period, myself included, we were just getting our legs under us and getting used to the playoffs."

First Shift: Ducks Oilers Game 1

The Oilers were happy with the win but feel they have more to give in the series as well.

"I thought we got into trouble when we were slow, when our game slowed down," Edmonton captain Connor McDavid said. "We couldn't keep anything alive and gave up some chances. For us, we have to play fast and we have to play predictable, we have to play (it) simple. When we got away from that, we got in trouble and when did do that, we did some good things." 

The Oilers are not underestimating the Ducks. Anaheim had 26 comeback wins in the regular season, tied for the most in the NHL with the Montreal Canadiens.

"They have some special players, players that it doesn't matter how old they are, they're very good," McDavid said. "When they push, you could tell we had a tough time. With that being said, I don't think it was our A-game. When you slow down, it kind of gave them the ability to get to their game."

Here are three things to watch in Game 2:

1. McDavid watch

The leading scorer in the regular season with 138 points was held without one in an Oilers win for the first time this season in Game 1. The Oilers captain had at least a point in each of Edmonton's 41 wins in the regular season.

One area where McDavid struggled was on zone entries on the power play, which he intends to clean up in Game 2.

"That was me just not being clean enough doing that," McDavid said. "That's an area we're obviously very good at and I'm not too concerned about it. With that being said, they threw some different things at us and we'll adjust."

The Oilers like to drop the puck back to McDavid in the neutral zone on the power play, allowing him to attack the zone with speed. Usually, he is able to gain the zone without much resistance, but Anaheim did a good job of stacking the blue line and limiting the gaps for McDavid to attack.

"Anytime I see Connor do something that maybe is not at his best, it usually doesn't last for very long; he usually finds a way to correct it," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. "As good as Connor is, he's not always perfect, but the times when he doesn't play his best doesn't last very long and he usually turns it around. The last game, I could see the frustration with him on the entries. Once we got set up, we had some looks. I just think there should be a lot of credit to Anaheim, they did a good job of making it hard to get into the zone."

2. Ducks get their feet wet

With a game of playoff experience now under their belts for the 13 players who had yet to play in one, the Ducks feel they are better prepared heading into Game 2.

Anaheim fell behind 2-0 in the first period in the opener and was forced to battle from behind.

"It was fun," Gauthier said. "A lot of young guys played in some big games, but most of them were elimination, never in a series like this, so it was good to get our feet wet and knowing what to expect going into tonight's game. I thought we played a great game in Game 1, but it was obviously not good enough. We're all well prepared and know what to expect now, and we're going to come out a little bit better."

3. Samanski draws in

Josh Samanski will make his playoff debut for the Oilers taking the place of veteran forward Adam Henrique, who sustained a lower-body injury in the first period in Game 1.

Samanski had four points (two goals, two assists) in 24 games this season. The 24-year-old has been a pleasant surprise for Edmonton, which did not expect him to make a contribution this season.

"We've been very happy with him all year," Knoblauch said. "We anticipated him being an Oiler in the future, we weren't really expecting it to be so fast, maybe a little more down the road, maybe next year. He's somebody that the coaching staff feels really comfortable with on the ice. I think a lot of it is, that he's wired to play good defensive hockey and he was never going to hurt us when he was on the ice."

The NHL App is Your Home for Hockey

Dive in with all-new features: A reimagined Stats experience, incorporating EDGE Advanced Stats; "How To Watch" helps navigate your tune-in choices; Apple Live Activites to set-and-forget for as many teams as you want, plus a whole lot more.

Samanski's ice time and responsibilities have increased throughout the season.

"I'm excited, obviously it'll be special," Samanski said. "I'm not really a nervous guy, I'm just happy to be getting out there."

He also played for Germany at the 2026 Winter Olympics on a line with Oilers teammate Leon Draisaitl

"That was a big stage, playing against the best players and playing with some of the best players," he said. "I think it definitely helped me make a jump this season."   

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Alex Killorn -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke

Mason McTavish -- Ryan Poehling -- Cutter Gauthier

Jeffrey Viel -- Tim Washe -- Ian Moore

Jackson LaCombe – Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov -- John Carlson

Tyson Hinds -- Drew Helleson

Lukas Dostal

Ville Husso

Scratched: Frank Vatrano, Olen Zellweger

Injured: Radko Gudas (lower body), Jansen Harkins (hand surgery), Ross Johnston (lower body)

Oilers projected lineup

Matt Savoie -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Kasperi Kapanen

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Jason Dickinson -- Jack Roslovic

Colton Dach -- Josh Samanski -- Trent Frederic

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Connor Murphy

Jake Walman -- Ty Emberson

Connor Ingram

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Curtis Lazar, Spencer Stastney

Injured: Adam Henrique (lower body), Mattias Janmark (shoulder), Max Jones (lower body)

Status report

Terry once again didn't participate in the morning skate but is expected to play. ... Gudas, a defenseman, will not play after reaggravating an injury that sidelined him for eight of Anaheim's final 10 regular-season games. Helleson comes into the lineup. ... Dickinson will be a game-time decision after tweaking the same ankle that kept him out of the last three games of the season and left him unable to finish Game 1. ... Samanski comes in for Henrique, a forward who left late in the first period of Game 1.

Related Content

Ducks gain confidence, experience entering Game 2 of Western 1st Round

Henrique to miss Game 2 of Western 1st Round for Oilers with injury

Kapanen scores 2nd goal late, Oilers rally past Ducks in Game 1

Dickinson makes long-awaited playoff return, shines for Oilers in Game 1 win

Playoffs

Sanderson to be relied on by Senators in Game 3

Canadiens ‘ready’ for more Stanley Cup Playoff hockey in Montreal

Necas continuing ‘unreal’ season with Avalanche in Western 1st Round

3 Things to Watch: Stars at Wild, Game 3 of Western Conference 1st Round

Hurricanes 'have to do better' at face-offs ahead of Game 3 at Senators

Panarin, Kings look to reignite offense in Game 3 of Western 1st Round

Marner's versatility filling multiple roles for Golden Knights in Western 1st Round

3 Things to Watch: Penguins at Flyers, Game 3 of Eastern Conference 1st Round

Zuccarello, Trenin game-time decisions for Wild in Game 3 of West 1st Round

Zacha, Arvidsson, Mittelstadt respond in Game 2, help Bruins salvage split 

Hagel eager to accept role of 'bad guy' for Lightning in Game 3 at Montreal

'Slap Shot' goalie enjoying Dobes, Canadiens' ride in Stanley Cup Playoffs

Stars-Wild series will go 7 games, analyst Button says

Kings ‘have to find a way to win’ after valiant effort comes up short in Game 2

Roy scores in OT, Avalanche rally past Kings in Game 2 of West 1st Round

Mammoth bringing momentum home after 1st Stanley Cup Playoff win

Luukkonen laments miscue on ‘bad bounce’ for Sabres in Game 2 of East 1st Round

2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st round schedule