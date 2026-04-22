3 Things to Watch: Ducks at Oilers, Game 2 of Western Conference 1st Round
Anaheim looks to even series; McDavid seeks 1st point
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EDMONTON -- The Anaheim Ducks will look to even the best-of-7 series against the Edmonton Oilers, trying to build off a good performance in Game 1, despite a 4-3 loss.
Anaheim had 13 players make their Stanley Cup Playoffs debuts in Game 1, and it only took a period for them to get up to speed.
"I think the nerves are now a little bit settled," Ducks forward Cutter Gauthier said. "We didn't know what to expect going into it, most of us young guys have never played in a playoff game before. It was nice to get that comfortability going into it and I'm confident all of our young guys are going to feel great going out there tonight."
Anaheim scored three goals in the second period to overcome a two-goal deficit in Game 1. They were unable to hold the lead in the third and are looking to get off to a better start in Game 2.
"I think when we're playing our best, we're bringing four lines out that are fast," Ducks forward Troy Terry said. "I think in the first period, myself included, we were just getting our legs under us and getting used to the playoffs."
The Oilers were happy with the win but feel they have more to give in the series as well.
"I thought we got into trouble when we were slow, when our game slowed down," Edmonton captain Connor McDavid said. "We couldn't keep anything alive and gave up some chances. For us, we have to play fast and we have to play predictable, we have to play (it) simple. When we got away from that, we got in trouble and when did do that, we did some good things."
The Oilers are not underestimating the Ducks. Anaheim had 26 comeback wins in the regular season, tied for the most in the NHL with the Montreal Canadiens.
"They have some special players, players that it doesn't matter how old they are, they're very good," McDavid said. "When they push, you could tell we had a tough time. With that being said, I don't think it was our A-game. When you slow down, it kind of gave them the ability to get to their game."
Here are three things to watch in Game 2:
1. McDavid watch
The leading scorer in the regular season with 138 points was held without one in an Oilers win for the first time this season in Game 1. The Oilers captain had at least a point in each of Edmonton's 41 wins in the regular season.
One area where McDavid struggled was on zone entries on the power play, which he intends to clean up in Game 2.
"That was me just not being clean enough doing that," McDavid said. "That's an area we're obviously very good at and I'm not too concerned about it. With that being said, they threw some different things at us and we'll adjust."
The Oilers like to drop the puck back to McDavid in the neutral zone on the power play, allowing him to attack the zone with speed. Usually, he is able to gain the zone without much resistance, but Anaheim did a good job of stacking the blue line and limiting the gaps for McDavid to attack.
"Anytime I see Connor do something that maybe is not at his best, it usually doesn't last for very long; he usually finds a way to correct it," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. "As good as Connor is, he's not always perfect, but the times when he doesn't play his best doesn't last very long and he usually turns it around. The last game, I could see the frustration with him on the entries. Once we got set up, we had some looks. I just think there should be a lot of credit to Anaheim, they did a good job of making it hard to get into the zone."
2. Ducks get their feet wet
With a game of playoff experience now under their belts for the 13 players who had yet to play in one, the Ducks feel they are better prepared heading into Game 2.
Anaheim fell behind 2-0 in the first period in the opener and was forced to battle from behind.
"It was fun," Gauthier said. "A lot of young guys played in some big games, but most of them were elimination, never in a series like this, so it was good to get our feet wet and knowing what to expect going into tonight's game. I thought we played a great game in Game 1, but it was obviously not good enough. We're all well prepared and know what to expect now, and we're going to come out a little bit better."
3. Samanski draws in
Josh Samanski will make his playoff debut for the Oilers taking the place of veteran forward Adam Henrique, who sustained a lower-body injury in the first period in Game 1.
Samanski had four points (two goals, two assists) in 24 games this season. The 24-year-old has been a pleasant surprise for Edmonton, which did not expect him to make a contribution this season.
"We've been very happy with him all year," Knoblauch said. "We anticipated him being an Oiler in the future, we weren't really expecting it to be so fast, maybe a little more down the road, maybe next year. He's somebody that the coaching staff feels really comfortable with on the ice. I think a lot of it is, that he's wired to play good defensive hockey and he was never going to hurt us when he was on the ice."
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Samanski's ice time and responsibilities have increased throughout the season.
"I'm excited, obviously it'll be special," Samanski said. "I'm not really a nervous guy, I'm just happy to be getting out there."
He also played for Germany at the 2026 Winter Olympics on a line with Oilers teammate Leon Draisaitl.
"That was a big stage, playing against the best players and playing with some of the best players," he said. "I think it definitely helped me make a jump this season."
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry
Alex Killorn -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke
Mason McTavish -- Ryan Poehling -- Cutter Gauthier
Jeffrey Viel -- Tim Washe -- Ian Moore
Jackson LaCombe – Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov -- John Carlson
Tyson Hinds -- Drew Helleson
Lukas Dostal
Ville Husso
Scratched: Frank Vatrano, Olen Zellweger
Injured: Radko Gudas (lower body), Jansen Harkins (hand surgery), Ross Johnston (lower body)
Oilers projected lineup
Matt Savoie -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Kasperi Kapanen
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Jason Dickinson -- Jack Roslovic
Colton Dach -- Josh Samanski -- Trent Frederic
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Connor Murphy
Jake Walman -- Ty Emberson
Connor Ingram
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: Curtis Lazar, Spencer Stastney
Injured: Adam Henrique (lower body), Mattias Janmark (shoulder), Max Jones (lower body)
Status report
Terry once again didn't participate in the morning skate but is expected to play. ... Gudas, a defenseman, will not play after reaggravating an injury that sidelined him for eight of Anaheim's final 10 regular-season games. Helleson comes into the lineup. ... Dickinson will be a game-time decision after tweaking the same ankle that kept him out of the last three games of the season and left him unable to finish Game 1. ... Samanski comes in for Henrique, a forward who left late in the first period of Game 1.