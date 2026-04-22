3 Things to Watch: Penguins at Flyers, Game 3 of Eastern Conference 1st Round

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Flyers hope to feed off the enthusiasm of their home crowd when they try to take a 3-0 lead against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Eastern Conference First Round at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Wednesday.

It will be Flyers' first Stanley Cup Playoff game in Philadelphia in eight years, and they expect their fans to be amped after they won the first two games of the series in Pittsburgh. The Flyers know they'll need to channel that energy properly, though, and not get too excited.

"We know the city and what's going on, and we're excited, for playoff hockey to be back, but we've got to be careful we're not overexuberant," coach Rick Tocchet said. "What happens is you run around. You pinch at the wrong time. Your F-3 (third forward) goes flying in there, so you're undisciplined. You go flying into piles and punch a guy. These are the things that we've got to be careful of, but I don't want to take our aggressiveness and using the crowd for advantage away.

"But this is where experience comes in. We're going to have to play our game, which is a smart game."

The Flyers haven't hosted a playoff game since an 8-5 loss to the Penguins in Game 6 of the 2018 Eastern Conference First Round on April 22. Philadelphia made the 2020 playoffs, but those games were in the Toronto bubble without fans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

So, their fans have waited a long time for this.

"I'm sure it'll be louder here, but it's good that we're experiencing these things, and it doesn't seem to the faze us so far," Flyers captain Sean Couturier said. "So, I think the key is just going to be staying in check and in control our emotions and stay in the moment."

The Penguins won all three games in Philadelphia during the 2018 Battle of Pennsylvania on their way to winning that series in six. They hope the change of scenery helps them turn the tide after they scored two total goals in the first two games.

"I think you tend to simplify on the road, and we've been good on the road all year," captain Sidney Crosby said. "I think we understand that we earned being down 2-0 and we've got to earn getting ourselves back in it."

Pittsburgh was limited to 18 shots on goal in a 3-2 loss in Game 1 on Saturday. Philadelphia goalie Dan Vladar made 27 saves for his first playoff shutout, 3-0 in Game 2 on Monday.