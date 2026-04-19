Stars enter Game 2 of Western 1st Round familiar with handling early adversity

The Stars at least are pretty good at handling the adversity early in a series.

They're 6-2 in Game 2 after losing the opener since 2022 and have gone on to win the series five times, including against the Colorado Avalanche in the first round last year, when they lost Game 1 at home 5-1 and won Game 7 at home 4-2.

Game 2 of this series is at American Airlines Center on Monday (9:30 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, Victory+, ESPN, TVAS2, SN360).

"In the playoffs it's different, it's your season on the line," Robertson said. "In the regular season you can get away with it more often than not, but I hope that our urgency after losing Game 1 is where it needs to be and I think it should be. I think the guys can respond well. We're a veteran group. We understand. It's going to be a tough challenge, but just because we've done it in the previous years, it's not like we're owed anything. It's not going to make it any easier."

The difference this time is the Stars left Game 1 with pretty much nothing to feel good about.

They lost seven of the previous eight Game 1s since 2022 by one goal, including five in overtime. On some those nights they left the arena wondering why they didn't have a better fate, not resigned to why it happened.

Even last year, they lost 5-1 to the Avalanche in Game 1 of the first round, but that was a 2-1 game midway through the third period until Colorado built on its lead with three goals in the final 7:04, including an empty-net goal.

That was tight and the Stars felt they were right there. In fact, following that game exactly one year ago Sunday, Dallas defenseman Thomas Harley said, "I thought we played maybe our best game in a month or two tonight."

Nobody with the Stars can say that now.

Now they're about losing puck battles and races to the Wild.

They're talking about needing more urgency, about playing a more connected game, about finding ways to stack good plays on top of a good plays like Minnesota did often in Game 1.

They're talking about a power play, albeit 1-for-4 in Game 1, that needs to be more dangerous, and a penalty kill (2-for-4) that must be more aware of the high-danger area in front of the net without loosening the pressure on Quinn Hughes up top, a tightrope that has to be walked.