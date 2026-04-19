Boldy, Wild cruise to win against Stars in Game 1 of Western 1st Round

Forward has two goals, assist; Wallstedt makes 27 saves in playoff debut for Minnesota

Wild at Stars | Recap

By Taylor Baird
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DALLAS -- Matt Boldy had two goals and an assist, and the Minnesota Wild defeated the Dallas Stars 6-1 in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round at American Airlines Center on Saturday.

Joel Eriksson Ek scored twice on the power play, Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists, and Ryan Hartman had a goal and an assist for the Wild, who are the No. 3 seed in the Central Division. Jesper Wallstedt made 27 saves in his Stanley Cup Playoff debut, and Mats Zuccarello had three assists.

Jason Robertson scored, and Jake Oettinger made 23 saves for the Stars, who are the No. 2 seed in the Central.

Game 2 is here on Monday (9:30 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, Victory+, ESPN, TVAS2, SN360).

Eriksson Ek gave the Wild a 1-0 lead at 5:35 of the first period. He scored on a one-timer from the left hash marks off a tic-tac-toe passing play with Zuccarello and Boldy, who found an open Eriksson Ek with a pass from the goal line.

Kaprizov made it 2-0 at 56 seconds of the second period. He shot over Oettinger’s left shoulder from the right face-off circle off a cross-ice pass from Hartman.

Hartman extended the lead to 3-0 at 3:28. Faber took a one-timer from the top of the left circle, and Hartman deflected it in front.

Boldy made it 4-0 at 6:30 when he knocked in a loose puck off of Stars defenseman Thomas Harley from the side of the net.

Robertson cut it to 4-1 with a power-play goal at 15:10, scoring on a backhand shot from the left side.

Eriksson Ek gave the Wild a 5-1 lead at 8:13 of the third period. He took a no-look pass from Kaprizov and scored from low in the left circle.

Boldy then scored into an empty net at 16:52 for the 6-1 final.

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