Wallstedt sparkles for Wild in Game 1 win against Stars

Wallstedt first stopped Jamie Benn's point-blank shot from between the circles at 15:47, just 37 seconds after Robertson scored.

The chance came directly off a Wild defensive-zone turnover. A goal there and all of a sudden the Stars, and the building, have plenty of energy to spark a comeback.

"At that point I thought we chucked some pucks and didn't really stick to our game," Wild forward Mats Zuccarello said. "He came up huge there."

Then, about a minute and a half later, with Wyatt Johnston and Mikko Rantanen bearing down on him on a 2-on-1 with Quinn Hughes back, Wallstedt flashed just enough leather to get a piece of Johnston's shot at 17:23, sending the puck high and wide of the cage and into the corner.

"My read was that he was looking to shoot and I was just trying to take away as much space as possible," Wallstedt said. "I liked my poise and tried to just wait it out to make sure he made the first move. He shot it on my glove there and it went down in the corner."

Hynes said those saves reminded him of the type Wallstedt was making late in the regular season, the saves that likely earned him the Game 1 start.

"You know, there's going to be times obviously throughout this series where there is going to be a breakdown, there is going to be a mistake, or there's going to be a great play made by a great player on their team and you're going to need a big time save at a key time," Hynes said. "We got that."

The Wild got pretty much everything they wanted and needed in Game 1.

Joel Eriksson Ek scored twice on the power play, including 5:35 into the game to give Minnesota a 1-0 lead, and had an assist.

Kirill Kaprizov picked a corner for a goal and picked up two assists.

Hughes (assist) danced and spun and high-stepped his way around the ice.

Matt Boldy (two goals, assist), with his quick stick, was everywhere.

Zuccarello (three assists) was dishing. Brock Faber was defending. Ryan Hartman (goal, assist) was driving to the net.

Kaprizov, Hartman and Boldy scored in the first 6:30 of the second period, quickly turning a 1-0 lead into a 4-0 lead.

"The guys were focused and the thing I like is I thought we executed well," Hynes said. "When it was time to check we checked well. But I just thought we had the right mindset for how we need to play and that was throughout the lineup."

It was all backed by a nervous young goalie who quickly found his way.

"There were definitely some nerves throughout the day and a little bit extra when we were rolling into the game here," Wallstedt said. "But as soon as the national anthem is over and the first couple of pucks start coming, you kind of lose that."