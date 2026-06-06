3 Things to Watch: Hurricanes at Golden Knights, Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

LAS VEGAS -- The 2026 Stanley Cup Final is already historic, and anticipation is building for what could come next in this back-and-forth, no-lead-is-safe series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes.

"It's obviously a new series," Carolina defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere said. "A five-game series, now."

The Golden Knights rallied from a two-goal deficit in the first period to win Game 1, 5-4, on Tuesday. The Hurricanes came back from down 2-0 in the third period to win Game 2, 4-3 in overtime, on Thursday.

It's the first time in 108 all-time Stanley Cup finals that each team has staged a multigoal comeback win within the first two games of the series. Carolina is the first team in more than 80 years to win a Cup Final game after trailing by multiple goals in the last 10 minutes of regulation.

Game 3 is at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.

"I mean, it's been a lot of fun so far," Vegas forward Colton Sissons said. "Some good hockey games. Two teams going at it. Some lead changes. Yeah, that's playoff hockey right there."

The Golden Knights, who had their seven-game winning streak end in Game 2, will play their first home game since May 26, when they finished sweeping the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Final.

Vegas has won three in a row at home and is 6-2 here in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

"I mean, these are intense crowds," Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar said. "You saw it (Thursday) with the lead change. I haven't heard a crowd that loud probably since the Whiteout (in Winnipeg) a couple years ago. So, very excited to be going home to our home crowd. Obviously, we got the first one, which is great. We wanted to get two, we didn't. A split is great, so now we go back to Vegas with home-ice advantage."

It's not as if the Hurricanes will be intimidated; they're 6-0 on the road in the playoffs after going 24-12-5 on the road in the regular season.

They're also coming off a win and feeling good about finally getting their power play going with Jordan Staal's goal at 15:25 of the third period giving them a 3-2 lead and Seth Jarvis' power-play goal at 3:56 of overtime.

Carolina was 0-for-2 with one shot on the power play in the first period of Game 2 after going 0-for-2 with no shots in Game 1. The Hurricanes were 12.1 percent on the power play (7-for-58) in the playoffs coming into Game 2.

"We're confident," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "We should be. We played two good games and we're starting over. That's the way I look at it."

When a best-of-7 Stanley Cup Final series is tied 1-1, the winner of Game 3 has gone on to win the series 77.4 percent of the time (24-7).