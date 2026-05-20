Hurricanes turn focus to Canadiens after long wait for East Final opponent

What the Canadiens have going on is what the Hurricanes will be trying to stop, from their strong power play (25 percent) to star forwards in Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield and Alex Newhook and defenseman Lane Hutson.

“I think they play a pretty good stretch game, similar to us,” Hurricanes defenseman Sean Walker said. “They get the puck out pretty clean and they have high-skill guys who can make you pay. Going to try to limit their chances, keep them off the power play and stick to our game.”

The Canadiens defeated the Hurricanes three times during the regular season, but the playoffs can be a different beast.

“They had a great season, they’re a great team. They’re a high-pressure team, they’re fast, they have a good goalie (Jakub Dobes) and they have a good power play,” Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal said. “They don’t give you much time but they make it hard on you to get anywhere on the ice, get it moving forward. That’s what good teams do.

“There’s no reason why we wouldn’t see them do as well as they have in the playoffs because the way they play is a playoff-grinding game and it showed those first two series against two good teams they beat. It’s going to be a great challenge.”

The Hurricanes’ other challenge, of course, is getting back up to the speed they were at when they finished off the Flyers.

“It was a challenge to stay sharp and yet knowing we were going to have so much time, you don’t want to give them too much because it’s a mental drain, the playoffs,” coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “As you guys know covering it, it’s just like every night you’re like, ‘Holy mackerel.’ So to get away from it is good but you also don’t want to get too far away from it because you get out of the wheel, so to speak. That’s been the challenge.”

The Hurricanes have had two long breaks since the playoffs began. They had six days off after sweeping the Ottawa Senators in the first round.

“We’ve had two of those these playoffs, so it’s been very interesting,” Brind’Amour said. “Hopefully the rest, the mental rest will pay off for us. I don’t know how it’s going to be physically. We’ve had some time to heal up but the pace, I’m not sure how that’s going to translate, but we’ll find out.”