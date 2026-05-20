Lambert confident in Canadiens' chances in East Final

He's the unofficial mayor of the Canadiens' Alumni Lounge on game nights, parked at the same table, happy to sign autographs, pose for photos and share stories about the team's most recent dynasty, and he's recognized wherever he goes in Montreal.
Lambert will keep an eye on the Canadiens' first two games against the Hurricanes even if he's not parked in front of a TV, before he settles at Bell Centre for Games 3 and 4.
After a 76th birthday lunch with friends on Wednesday, he was booked solid for three days -- a charity auction at a Montreal-area golf club on Thursday, the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix gala on Friday and another live auction on Saturday, in Shawinigan. He laughs about his schedule, crediting his wife, Danielle Caron, for "doing a great job organizing and booking everything."
At every stop this week, Lambert will be reminded of a 1979 overtime goal that defined his career and much of his life.
"Forty-seven years later, every time Montreal is in the playoffs, especially if there's a seventh game, I get calls and text messages," he said. "It's unbelievable."
Top photo: Yvon Lambert salutes Bell Centre fans during a pregame ceremony on Oct. 22, 2024.