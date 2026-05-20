Lambert confident in Canadiens' chances in East Final

"It's not always the first line that scores. You need the entire team to win games and that's exactly what's happening. The goaltending is excellent and of course that helps you out. It's a little tougher for the first line (of Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky) but that's normal. The other team puts their best defensive players against them so that's why you need the full team."

Lambert says he's not surprised in the least that the Canadiens have pushed into the Eastern Conference Final, having picked Montreal in six games against Buffalo.

"I have confidence in them against Carolina, too," he said. "It's going to depend on goaltending for sure and the power play is going to be really important.

"We played our worst game in Game 6 against Buffalo in Montreal (an 8-3 loss). I'm sure (coach) Martin (St. Louis) had a heck of a talk with (goalie Jakub) Dobes after that. In Game 7, he played really well, stayed in his net, made some great saves. That's his job. He doesn't have to hit anybody, but he's been doing a little bit of that, too."