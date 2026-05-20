3 Things to Watch: Golden Knights at Avalanche, Game 1 of West Final
Colorado looking to fill Makar void, Vegas to rely on opportunistic penalty kill
© Michael Martin/NHLI
DENVER -- While defenseman Cale Makar is out for the Colorado Avalanche in Game 1 of Western Conference Final against the Vegas Golden Knights at Ball Arena, the team is welcoming back two other players that should have a positive impact.
Defenseman Sam Malinski and forward Artturi Lehkonen, each of whom missed the final two games of the second-round series against the Minnesota Wild because of upper-body injuries, are at full strength.
Malinski will have to help mitigate the absence of Makar, who does everything for the Avalanche but will not play in Game 1 and is considered day to day because of an undisclosed injury.
"I mean, I don't know if pressure is the right word," Malinski said Tuesday when Makar's status remained unclear. "Like, we're all going to have to play a little bit more and we'll be challenged with different situations. Like, I might have to penalty kill or whatever it is. But, yeah, I wouldn't say we feel pressure. We're just going to have to step up."
Malinski had 40 points (eight goals, 32 assists) and was a plus-43 in 82 regular-season games and has three points (one goal, two assists) and is a plus-7 in seven Stanley Cup Playoff games.
Lehkonen is just as important because he is one of the Avalanche's best two-way players and should be invaluable in trying to keep the Golden Knights in check.
"He touches every aspect of our game," Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. "Five-on-five, penalty kill, power play. He's a big-time playoff performer. A great two-way player. He just helps us a lot on all our lines where we need him against a team like Vegas."
Lehkonen has six points (three goals, three assists) and is a plus-9 in seven playoff games.
The Golden Knights will be without forward Mark Stone, who will miss his fourth straight game because of a lower-body injury sustained against the Anaheim Ducks during Game 3 of the second round.
"There is no updates on injured players," Golden Knights coach John Tortorella said.
Stone, who skated at Ball Arena on Wednesday with the players expected to be scratched for Game 1, has seven points (three goals, four assists) in nine playoff games.
Here are 3 things to watch in Game 1:
1. Battle of nerves
There are going to be nerves in Game 1. This is a huge stage for each team with their matching mantra of Stanley Cup or bust.
The team who handles it best likely will have the advantage.
The Avalanche have had six off days since eliminating the Wild and forward Martin Necas said they are ready for whatever comes against one of the elite teams in the League, a team that is playing in the conference final for the fifth time in its nine seasons in the League.
"Doesn't get much better than (this)," Necas said. "We had a nice rest, we got ready, and we're excited."
But he knows there will be butterflies and he welcomes them.
"It means that the game means something, and it's always the first couple of shifts, maybe, in the series, but then you just go out and play," he said.
Bednar won the Cup with the Avalanche in 2022, but said it still is an exciting time. For him, the preparation he puts in to make his team ready eradicates much of the nerves.
"For me, there is no anxiety," he said. "The excitement kicks in today because we are here."
2. Proper respect
Tortorella knows how good the Avalanche are.
Colorado won the Presidents' Trophy as the League's best team and its 121 points were 26 more than Vegas had, and the Golden Knights needed to win seven of eight games after Tortorella took over just to clinch a playoff spot.
But he has told his team none of that matters now.
Each team has won two rounds and is among the four teams left standing.
Tortorella wants his players to believe they are equal to the Avalanche and he believes they do.
"I will say this about Colorado, they have been the best team, by far, in the National Hockey League," he said. "I think we have a really good team here too. Now it is playoffs, so I think you wipe the slate clean.
"We know what we are up against. We respect them and we are just going to go play. We'll be there (Wednesday) to play. We will be prepared, they will be prepared, and we see where it all goes."
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3. Be special
The Golden Knights are super aggressive on their penalty kill. They have scored four short-handed goals in 12 playoff games and have a minus-1 goal differential short-handed, a mark topped only by the Boston Bruins, who were even in six games. Vegas' 86.8 percent success rate on the penalty kill is fifth among the 16 playoff teams.
Brett Howden has three short-handed goals among his eight in the playoffs. No other player in the postseason has more than one.
Vegas has been short-handed 38 times in 12 games.
"We know they have a really good penalty kill," Malinski said. "They don't necessarily take a lot of penalties either, so we're just going to have to focus on when we do get a power play."
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Mitch Marner
Brandon Saad -- Tomas Hertl -- Colton Sissons
Cole Smith -- Nic Dowd -- Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin -- Rasmus Andersson
Ben Hutton -- Dylan Coghlan
Carter Hart
Adin Hill
Scratched: Akira Schmid, Reilly Smith, Jaycob Megna, Kaedan Korczak, Braeden Bowman
Injured: Mark Stone (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (upper body)
Avalanche projected lineup
Gabriel Landeskog -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Artturi Lehkonen -- Brock Nelson -- Nicolas Roy
Ross Colton -- Nazem Kadri -- Valeri Nichushkin
Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Logan O'Connor
Devon Toews -- Sam Malinski
Brett Kulak -- Brent Burns
Jack Ahcan -- Josh Manson
Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Zakhar Bardakov, Isak Posch, Nick Blankenburg, Joel Kiviranta
Injured: Cale Makar (undisclosed)
Status report
The Golden Knights did not hold a morning skate. … Lauzon didn't practice Tuesday but could play; the defenseman has missed six straight games. … The Avalanche held an optional morning skate. ... With Malinski back in but Makar out, Ahcan will remain in the lineup after playing the final two games against the Wild. They were Ahcan's first games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.