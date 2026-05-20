3 Things to Watch: Golden Knights at Avalanche, Game 1 of West Final

DENVER -- While defenseman Cale Makar is out for the Colorado Avalanche in Game 1 of Western Conference Final against the Vegas Golden Knights at Ball Arena, the team is welcoming back two other players that should have a positive impact.

Defenseman Sam Malinski and forward Artturi Lehkonen, each of whom missed the final two games of the second-round series against the Minnesota Wild because of upper-body injuries, are at full strength.

Malinski will have to help mitigate the absence of Makar, who does everything for the Avalanche but will not play in Game 1 and is considered day to day because of an undisclosed injury.

"I mean, I don't know if pressure is the right word," Malinski said Tuesday when Makar's status remained unclear. "Like, we're all going to have to play a little bit more and we'll be challenged with different situations. Like, I might have to penalty kill or whatever it is. But, yeah, I wouldn't say we feel pressure. We're just going to have to step up."

Malinski had 40 points (eight goals, 32 assists) and was a plus-43 in 82 regular-season games and has three points (one goal, two assists) and is a plus-7 in seven Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Lehkonen is just as important because he is one of the Avalanche's best two-way players and should be invaluable in trying to keep the Golden Knights in check.

"He touches every aspect of our game," Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. "Five-on-five, penalty kill, power play. He's a big-time playoff performer. A great two-way player. He just helps us a lot on all our lines where we need him against a team like Vegas."

Lehkonen has six points (three goals, three assists) and is a plus-9 in seven playoff games.

The Golden Knights will be without forward Mark Stone, who will miss his fourth straight game because of a lower-body injury sustained against the Anaheim Ducks during Game 3 of the second round.

"There is no updates on injured players," Golden Knights coach John Tortorella said.

Stone, who skated at Ball Arena on Wednesday with the players expected to be scratched for Game 1, has seven points (three goals, four assists) in nine playoff games.