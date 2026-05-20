Stone skates prior to Game 1 of West Final, uncertain for Golden Knights

Marner leads the NHL this postseason with 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in 12 games, including five points (one goal, four assists) in the past three. Dorofeyev leads the playoffs with nine goals in 12 games; he has five during a three-game goal streak.

"I think guys took it upon themselves last series, like Mitch and ‘Pav,'" Kolesar said. "They pulled their socks up and helped contribute in the offensive department with his absence."

Center William Karlsson also returned from a lower-body injury at the start of the second round and has helped fill the void in terms of leadership and two-way play.

Karlsson has been with the Golden Knights since they joined the NHL as an expansion team in 2017-18. He ranks third in goals (31) and is tied with defenseman Shea Theodore for third in points (74) in the playoffs in Vegas history.

"He's just a presence," Tortorella said. "He's won here. He's so well respected in the room. I love the way he handles himself. He doesn't say a lot, but he carries himself the proper way. When we lost 'Stoney,' I thought it was a huge plus for us that we were getting (Karlsson) back in the lineup to fill some of that, because I think Stoney brings that also."