Tulsky talks Hurricanes' playoff run, offseason additions in Q&A with NHL.com

Although the Hurricanes don't know when they'll play next after completing their sweep of the Philadelphia Flyers in the Eastern Conference Second Round with a 3-2 overtime victory in Game 4 of that best-of-7 series on Saturday, their 50-year-old general manager acknowledged Thursday, "It's hard to have complaints right now."

After all, the Hurricanes are 8-0 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs after defeating the Ottawa Senators and the Flyers in the minimum number of games in the first two rounds. And, though there are areas in which coach Rod Brind'Amour and the players are looking to improve, their overall game has been excellent on their way to reaching the conference final for the second consecutive season and third time in four seasons.

"The team is playing really well and when we are playing our game, we're really tough to beat," Tulsky said. "Up and down the lineup, I think every line, every pair is contributing."

There's still a lot of work ahead, though. The Hurricanes haven't advanced past the conference final since winning the Stanley Cup in 2006.

"We all know this is not the goal," Tulsky said. "I do think it's important to enjoy the ride and be proud of what we've accomplished, but it's not the goal. And everybody in this organization knows that we still have eight more games to win before we reach our goal."

Tulsky said "there's always work to do" for a GM, including already looking ahead to off-season planning, so he remains busy during this indefinite break. He took some time, though, to sit down with NHL.com in his office at Lenovo Center to discuss how the Hurricanes have gotten here.

Are you eager for the next round to begin?

"The break is nice. It's a long season. The players accumulate a lot of fatigue and injuries over the course of the year, and I'm happy to see them get a little time to heal up and return to full strength."

You said it's important to enjoy the ride. What does reaching the Eastern Conference Final again say about where the organization is?

"I think we have this organization set up really well: strong group of players, strong group of coaches, strong group of off-ice staff putting players in position to be their best. And it's showed on the ice year after year. We have not yet gotten where we want to be, but we've had a team that is good enough to compete for it every year."

Why do you think you are better equipped to get past the conference final this season?

"I think we have tried to make the team better each year. This past offseason, we had some big additions in (defenseman) K'Andre (Miller) and (forward Nikolaj) Ehlers. We think we improved our goalie depth this year compared to what we had in the past. So, I think in a lot of small ways, this team is better than where we exited last year. I think over the course of last year with the additions of Taylor (Hall) and Logan (Stankoven) and 'Janko' (Mark Jankowski), we made the team better than we were at the start of last year.

"So, it's been a continuous process of trying to keep taking steps forward and get to where we have a group that cannot just compete for the Cup and win if things go our way, but can win even when things don't go our way for a bit. And this group has shown some incredible resilience this year. We've played through, I think, the worst injuries we've had since the 2014-15 season, and came out of it with 113 points. It's a hell of a group right now."

Did adding Ehlers and Miller work out essentially how you hoped?

"You never know for sure how things are going to go. Our pro scouting group, led by (vice president of pro player personnel) Chris Abbott, works hard to evaluate fit and try to find the players who we think are going to look better here than they did somewhere else. We are on a hot streak where just about everybody we've brought in has fit, and that's been great for us. And this was two more boxes checked in that row."