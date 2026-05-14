3 Things to Watch: Golden Knights at Ducks, Game 6 of Western 2nd Round

ANAHEIM -- The Vegas Golden Knights can clinch another Western Conference Final berth by defeating the Anaheim Ducks in Game 6 of the second round at Honda Center on Thursday.

Vegas is trying to reach the third round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the fifth time in nine seasons since entering the NHL as an expansion team in 2017-18. The Golden Knights made the conference final in 2018, 2020 and 2023, as well as the NHL Semifinals in 2021, when the playoff format changed temporarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Golden Knights are going for their 14th series win, which would give them the most in the NHL since they entered the League, passing the Tampa Bay Lightning. They are 13-11 in potential clinching games in best-of-7 series, 7-7 on the road, and coming off a 3-2 overtime win in Game 5.

“I think both teams will be better tonight,” Vegas coach John Tortorella said. “We’re going to have to be. I don’t look at it as closing out a series. I just want our team to be better than they were the last game and see where it falls from there.”

The Ducks haven’t faced playoff elimination since 2018, when they were swept by the San Jose Sharks in the first round. Honda Center hasn’t hosted an elimination game since 2017, when the Ducks defeated the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the second round.

Anaheim has not lost consecutive games this postseason and is 4-1 at home.

“Let’s come excited about being home here,” Ducks coach Joel Quenneville said. “We’ve got a chance to get to Game 7. Anything can happen. I think that the approach over the last couple days, the guys have been good. I think we want to make sure that we start hard, expect a big push, but let’s push harder than we have all year long.”

Game 7 would be at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday (5 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNP, SN1, TVAS).

The winner of this series will face the Colorado Avalanche in the conference final.