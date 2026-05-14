3 Things to Watch: Golden Knights at Ducks, Game 6 of Western 2nd Round
Vegas can reach 3rd round for 5th time in 9 seasons; Anaheim needs offensive spark to extend series
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ANAHEIM -- The Vegas Golden Knights can clinch another Western Conference Final berth by defeating the Anaheim Ducks in Game 6 of the second round at Honda Center on Thursday.
Vegas is trying to reach the third round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the fifth time in nine seasons since entering the NHL as an expansion team in 2017-18. The Golden Knights made the conference final in 2018, 2020 and 2023, as well as the NHL Semifinals in 2021, when the playoff format changed temporarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Golden Knights are going for their 14th series win, which would give them the most in the NHL since they entered the League, passing the Tampa Bay Lightning. They are 13-11 in potential clinching games in best-of-7 series, 7-7 on the road, and coming off a 3-2 overtime win in Game 5.
“I think both teams will be better tonight,” Vegas coach John Tortorella said. “We’re going to have to be. I don’t look at it as closing out a series. I just want our team to be better than they were the last game and see where it falls from there.”
The Ducks haven’t faced playoff elimination since 2018, when they were swept by the San Jose Sharks in the first round. Honda Center hasn’t hosted an elimination game since 2017, when the Ducks defeated the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the second round.
Anaheim has not lost consecutive games this postseason and is 4-1 at home.
“Let’s come excited about being home here,” Ducks coach Joel Quenneville said. “We’ve got a chance to get to Game 7. Anything can happen. I think that the approach over the last couple days, the guys have been good. I think we want to make sure that we start hard, expect a big push, but let’s push harder than we have all year long.”
Game 7 would be at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday (5 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNP, SN1, TVAS).
The winner of this series will face the Colorado Avalanche in the conference final.
Here are three things to watch in Game 6:
1. Absences
Vegas defenseman Brayden McNabb will serve a one-game suspension for interference against Anaheim center Ryan Poehling in Game 5. Poehling is out with an undisclosed injury because of the hit.
McNabb was averaging 22:24 of ice time -- including 3:29 on the penalty kill, most on the Golden Knights -- entering Game 5, when he left at the 9-minute mark of the first period after receiving a major penalty for interference and game misconduct.
His absence puts pressure on a Vegas defense already without Jeremy Lauzon, who will miss his sixth straight game with an upper-body injury. Shea Theodore, who usually plays with McNabb on the right side of the top pair, likely will switch to the left to partner with Dylan Coghlan. Kaedan Korczak is expected to play for the first time in four games.
“I think we want to make sure that we make them defend more than their fair share without one of their top defensemen,” Quenneville said.
Poehling has five points (four goals, one assist) in 11 games and is a key penalty killer for Anaheim. Quenneville said Mason McTavish might move from wing to center, and Jansen Harkins could enter the lineup.
“I think everybody’s excited about getting the chance to play more,” Quenneville said.
2. Special teams
The Ducks are 3-for-6 on the power play over the past two games after going 0-for-11 over the first three, but they’re 2-for-4 on the penalty kill over the past two games and 9-for-13 in the series.
“The special teams is huge in any playoff series, and this one’s been no different,” Anaheim defenseman John Carlson said. “I think the power play’s started to chip in a little bit. The PK’s got to slam the door a little bit more.
“I think winning that battle in any game throughout the year is big, but certainly in playoff games, high stakes, there’s people diving everywhere. There’s probably less scoring than normal, and that amplifies those goals even more.”
3. Anaheim offense vs. Vegas defense
The Ducks scored at least three goals in five of six games against the Oilers in the first round. As expected, they’ve faced a stiffer challenge against the Golden Knights, limited to two goals or fewer in four of five games, not counting empty-net goals.
Forward Alex Killorn said Anaheim might look at defenseman Olen Zellweger’s goal at 16:55 of the third period of Game 5 as an example of what it needs to do, because “we kind of spread them out.
“We’ll give them credit,” Killorn added. “They do a really good job. They have a lot of veteran guys that play hard and defend hard, and it’s tough to get out of those spots when you get pushed into the boards there.”
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Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Mitch Marner
Brandon Saad -- Tomas Hertl -- Colton Sissons
Cole Smith -- Nic Dowd -- Keegan Kolesar
Shea Theodore -- Dylan Coghlan
Noah Hanifin -- Rasmus Andersson
Ben Hutton -- Kaedan Korczak
Carter Hart
Adin Hill
Scratched: Akira Schmid, Reilly Smith, Jaycob Megna
Injured: Jonas Rondbjerg (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (upper body), Mark Stone (lower body)
Suspended: Brayden McNabb
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry
Alex Killorn -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke
Mason McTavish -- Tim Washe -- Cutter Gauthier
Ross Johnston -- Jansen Harkins -- Jeffrey Viel
Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov -- John Carlson
Olen Zellweger -- Ian Moore
Lukas Dostal
Ville Husso
Scratched: Frank Vatrano, Tyson Hinds, Radko Gudas
Injured: Drew Helleson (undisclosed), Ryan Poehling (upper body)
Status report
Megna, a defenseman, was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Thursday but is not expected to play.
NHL.com independent correspondent Dan Arritt contributed to this report