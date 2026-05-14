Avalanche defensemen step up with Makar ailing in Game 5 win

"He's just a steady guy," Avalanche goaltender Scott Wedgewood said. "I don't think he'd tell you he's a flashy player or anything, but you know what you're getting from him every shift. He's a big body (6-foot-1, 192 pounds), he's clean, he's a quick puck mover, finds the net there.

"It's a huge moment and obviously coming in, you want to make an impact as an acquisition and nothing better for him to do that there for us tonight. But just a steady presence. Every time you put him out there, you've got exactly the same thing over and over again. It's hard to be consistent in that role, and he's a prime example of just a steady 'D' that you wish was on your team all year."

Burns, who's in his 22nd NHL season, has had a knack for getting the puck in areas where his Avalanche teammates can capitalize, and that was on display in Game 5. He got the primary assist on Kelly's goal and the secondary assist on MacKinnon's goal.

"As a team, we were having trouble getting pucks through to the net, getting them anywhere near the net," Bednar said. "Credit to Minnesota for that. If you could pick a strength of Burnsy's it's getting playable pucks around the net. There's no hesitation if it comes up to him at the top."

"It's not that he doesn't make plays, but 95 percent of the time, he's going to shoot and he's going to get it around there. He has a knack for getting it past the first layer, past the second layer, if you're fighting to the net anywhere, top of the crease to the hashmarks, you're going to have a chance to deflect something, coming up with a rebound, something hitting you and going in. It's why he was out there (trailing in the third period with Wedgewood pulled for an extra skater) and it's just trying to use a guy to his strengths in a situation where it's a little bit chaotic at that point. Guys change, you're 6-on-5 out there trying to get set and it's your last hope. You might as well go with your best option. For me, that was Burnsy tonight."

The Avalanche are moving on. How healthy they are at defense when the conference final begins remains to be seen.

Malinski is listed as day to day. Makar is ailing, but the days in between could give him a chance to heal.

For now, Colorado will continue to rely upon the defensemen that got it to this point.