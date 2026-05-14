3 Things to Watch: Canadiens at Sabres, Game 5 of Eastern 2nd Round
Montreal looks to start fast, take series lead; Buffalo aiming to avoid penalties
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BUFFALO -- Following an entire regular season and a grueling opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens find themselves down to a best-of-3 to decide who will advance to meet the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final.
Which means whichever team wins Game 5 at KeyBank Center on Thursday is one victory away, and there should be no question how important that is.
“I like the urgency for our group,” said Sabres coach Lindy Ruff, whose team evened the series with a 3-2 win in Game 5 at Bell Centre on Tuesday. "... We know that we’re in Game 5. It’s a critical game. I think both teams know how important it is, this game. This is the time of year where you have to be urgent. It doesn’t matter if it’s the first 10 minutes, the second 10 minutes or last 10.”
The Canadiens also understand the gravity of the moment.
“You feel you're on the battlefield,” Montreal coach Martin St. Louis said. “You’re trying to win this battle against this team, and it takes four wins. You get knocked down, and the process of getting back up, you know, it's kind of, to me, it's like a boxing match, almost, where, you know, the round's over, you talk about it, you might have won the round, lost the round, and kind of make subtle adjustments.”
The Canadiens are very familiar with that win-one, lose-one situation, which they faced throughout the first round against the Tampa Bay Lightning before winning Game 7 on the road at Benchmark International Arena. So they certainly have been tested.
And on Thursday, they’ll be tested again as they try to fight against any momentum the Sabres earned in rallying for that Game 4 win.
“There are two real good teams playing against each other," Ruff said, "two really evenly matched teams, even if you looked at our numbers in the regular season, wins and special teams and goals for or goals against, everything that you’d kind of dive into before a series, everything was tight.
“I feel like everything is still tight.”
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Here are three things to watch in Game 5:
1. Penalty trouble
There is one simple fact about Buffalo and penalties in this series: The Sabres are taking too many.
Though Ruff was clear he believed some of the calls by the officials in Game 4 were “questionable,” his team cannot put itself in a position to be on the wrong end of those calls. It ended up on the penalty kill seven times in Game 4, killing six of them, after killing all five in Game 2 and four of six in Game 3.
At some point, the Canadiens are going to make them pay.
“I see some trends where, I know Montreal has got a good power play, but I think they’re going down easy,” Ruff said.
“I think it’s part of the playoffs. It just is. You know how important a power play can be, so you get a stick on somebody; you’ve got to be careful with your sticks. You know if they have a chance to make the play look worse than it is, they’re going to. It’s playoff hockey. Every team in this league does it.”
2. Getting up to speed quicker
It’s tough to win a playoff series when consistently chasing the score.
It’s even more difficult after constantly surrendering the game’s first goal in the opening seven minutes of play, something the Canadiens have done in three of the first four games. In Game 1, Buffalo forward Josh Doan scored 4:31 into the game. In Game 3, Sabres center Tage Thompson needed just 53 seconds after the opening face-off to put his team ahead. And, most recently, in Game 4, defenseman Mattias Samuelsson opened the scoring for Buffalo at 6:32 of the first period.
Notice a trend here? The Canadiens had better, especially with the Sabres having regained home ice advantage.
“We need to get off to a good start,” Montreal forward Josh Anderson said. “We need to get to our game right away and get on the forecheck. It’s important to set the tone.”
3. Helenius' encore
When Konsta Helenius addressed the media Tuesday before making his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut with Buffalo, he was made to pronounce his name to the assembled media. That’s how new to the NHL he is, as he got into his 10th career League game, burning the first year of his entry-level contract.
But after the center's poised, impressive debut one day after his 20th birthday, a lot more people should be familiar with his game.
“He’s a really smart player, very competitive and very responsible,” Sabres forward Jack Quinn said. “I think he just makes players around him better and complements me and [Jason Zucker] well (on the third line).”
Helenius, who had four points (one goal, three assists) in nine games during the regular season, was active in his first playoff game, creating chances, and was trusted enough that he was on the ice in the final minutes with Buffalo holding onto a 3-2 lead in a crucial game.
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook -- Jake Evans -- Ivan Demidov
Alexandre Texier -- Phillip Danault -- Josh Anderson
Zachary Bolduc -- Kirby Dach -- Joe Veleno
Mike Matheson -- Alexandre Carrier
Kaiden Guhle -- Lane Hutson
Arber Xhekaj -- Noah Dobson
Jakub Dobes
Jacob Fowler
Scratched: Brendan Gallagher, Jayden Struble, Oliver Kapanen, Samuel Montembeault
Injured: Patrik Laine (lower body)
Sabres projected lineup
Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Zach Benson -- Josh Norris -- Josh Doan
Jason Zucker -- Konsta Helenius -- Jack Quinn
Jordan Greenway -- Ryan McLeod -- Beck Malenstyn
Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson
Bowen Byram -- Owen Power
Luke Schenn -- Conor Timmins
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Logan Stanley, Sam Carrick, Tyson Kozak, Josh Dunne, Colten Ellis, Michael Kesselring, Tanner Pearson
Injured: Noah Ostlund (lower body), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Status report
The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate. … Timmins missed the morning skate because of maintenance, but coach Lindy Ruff said he is available to play. ... Stanley, a defenseman, took reps on the left side with Schenn in Timmins’ absence at the morning skate.
NHL.com staff writer Mike Zeisberger and independent correspondent Heather Engel contributed to this report