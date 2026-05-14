3 Things to Watch: Canadiens at Sabres, Game 5 of Eastern 2nd Round

BUFFALO -- Following an entire regular season and a grueling opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens find themselves down to a best-of-3 to decide who will advance to meet the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final.

Which means whichever team wins Game 5 at KeyBank Center on Thursday is one victory away, and there should be no question how important that is.

“I like the urgency for our group,” said Sabres coach Lindy Ruff, whose team evened the series with a 3-2 win in Game 5 at Bell Centre on Tuesday. "... We know that we’re in Game 5. It’s a critical game. I think both teams know how important it is, this game. This is the time of year where you have to be urgent. It doesn’t matter if it’s the first 10 minutes, the second 10 minutes or last 10.”

The Canadiens also understand the gravity of the moment.

“You feel you're on the battlefield,” Montreal coach Martin St. Louis said. “You’re trying to win this battle against this team, and it takes four wins. You get knocked down, and the process of getting back up, you know, it's kind of, to me, it's like a boxing match, almost, where, you know, the round's over, you talk about it, you might have won the round, lost the round, and kind of make subtle adjustments.”

The Canadiens are very familiar with that win-one, lose-one situation, which they faced throughout the first round against the Tampa Bay Lightning before winning Game 7 on the road at Benchmark International Arena. So they certainly have been tested.

And on Thursday, they’ll be tested again as they try to fight against any momentum the Sabres earned in rallying for that Game 4 win.

“There are two real good teams playing against each other," Ruff said, "two really evenly matched teams, even if you looked at our numbers in the regular season, wins and special teams and goals for or goals against, everything that you’d kind of dive into before a series, everything was tight.

“I feel like everything is still tight.”