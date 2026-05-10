Andersen ‘locked in’ for undefeated Hurricanes in Stanley Cup Playoffs

PHILADELPHIA -- Calm by nature, whether he’s stopping pucks or sitting in his locker stall, Frederik Andersen predictably answered the question almost matter-of-factly.
Is the Carolina Hurricanes goalie happy with his game right now?
“Yeah, why not?” Andersen said after the Hurricanes clinched another trip to the Eastern Conference Final with a 3-2 overtime victory against the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 4 of the second round on Saturday. “Why wouldn't I be?”
It would be difficult for anyone to come up with a reason after the way Andersen has played through Carolina’s first eight games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, all of them wins. The 36-year-old has yet to give up more than two goals this postseason, stopping 191 of 201 shots in sweeping the Ottawa Senators in the first round and the Flyers in the second to lead the League with a 1.12 goals-against average and .950 save percentage, along with two shutouts.
“He’s been locked in,” Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin said. “He's been unbelievable for us, absolutely a brick wall back there, and when we have had breakdowns, he's been there to shut the door. So, it’s huge for us and we just need him to continue to do that.”
Andersen became the fifth goalie in the past 20 years to win eight consecutive playoff games, joining Chris Osgood (nine in 2008), Tuukka Rask (eight in 2019), Jonathan Quick (eight in 2012) and Dwayne Roloson (eight in 2011). He is the sixth goalie in NHL history to begin a postseason with at least eight games of allowing two goals or fewer, joining Jacques Plante (nine in 1969), Clint Benedict (nine in 1928), Jean-Sebastian Giguere (eight in 2007), Ed Belfour (eight in 1990) and Terry Sawchuk (eight in 1952).
“Happy to stack up wins and contribute,” Andersen said. “I feel like I worked a lot this year to just to get to a point where I feel like I'm moving well and my stance is good. So, I think that's the key.”