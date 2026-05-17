Sabres hope to bring road mentality into Game 7 at home against Canadiens

The disparity between home and road records in these playoffs is eye popping.
The Carolina Hurricanes, Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights, the three teams that have already punched their tickets into the conference finals, are 13-2 this spring. The rest of the field? 19-32.
Why?
“Well, it makes me feel better because it's just not us,” Ruff said of the poor home records throughout the playoffs. “I think it sums up the parity, that teams aren't intimidated going into other teams' buildings, even how loud a venue it is, when you come here in the production for a game.
“I mean, the sound is deafening at times. It makes it really tough on communication on the bench. But I think at the end of the day, there's just a lot of good teams.”
Then there's the factor of home teams wanting to entertain their supporters and losing their structure in the process.
“Probably both teams want the result badly for the fanbase when you’re at home,” Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said after Game 6, adding that “we wanted this for our fans, for ourselves. We just didn’t play well.”
Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki agreed, saying there were no excuses.
“I think guys maybe want to do too much here to impress the fans and give them back some love,” he said. “But we can’t let that affect us mentally.”
On Saturday, it did.
As for the Sabres, captain Rasmus Dahlin, author of a five-point night (one goals, four assists) summed it up perfectly.
“We play more aggressive,” Dahlin said. “I like our road game. We’re just letting it loose out there.”