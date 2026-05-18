3 Things to Watch: Canadiens at Sabres, Game 7 of Eastern 2nd Round
Goaltending, penalty kill among keys with trip to conference final on line
© Bill Wippert/NHLI
BUFFALO -- It’s Game 7.
It all comes down to this.
In what has been a semi-wonky series between the Buffalo Sabres and the Montreal Canadiens, with only one one-goal game and some rather lopsided scores, all that matters is that one game will decide which team heads to Raleigh on Thursday to face the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final.
It’s the 203rd Game 7 in NHL postseason history and second in two weeks for the Canadiens, who defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in seven games in the first round. But for many of the Sabres, it’s their first crack at such a situation with only eight members of their team having previously played in a Game 7.
In fact, Buffalo has won only one Game 7 in its history, in the 1997 conference quarterfinals against the Ottawa Senators, a win that came well before the births of Zach Benson (2005), Josh Doan (2002) and Konsta Helenius (2006), among others.
But after staying in a Buffalo hotel Sunday, trying their best to treat Game 7 like a road game despite playing at KeyBank Center in front of their fans, the Sabres are feeling ready.
“I think we feel good,” Buffalo defenseman Bowen Byram said. “I think we’re all excited. Obviously we know what’s at stake here, but I think we also feel a little more loose (than Game 6). A little less pressure coming home (and) playing in our own building.
“Excited to have our fans behind us. Just a lot of excitement.”
The good news for the Canadiens is their ability to bounce back. They did it in Game 7 against the Lightning after losing Game 6 of that series at home in overtime, and they haven’t lost consecutive games in more than a month, since March 14 and 15.
“I think it's a standard expectation thing,” Montreal forward Alex Newhook said. “All year we've been good after a loss, so another reason for us to be confident tonight. I think you look at what went wrong last game, taking emotion out of it. I think we know we’ve got to be better, so we'll improve on what we need to be better at, and give ourselves the best chance to win.”
Here are three things to watch in Game 7:
1. Goaltending goals
It has been a constant topic of conversation for the Sabres, even if each team has had goaltending questions the past two games. In Game 5, Canadiens goalie Jakub Dobes allowed three goals on the first four shots; coach Martin St. Louis kept him in and Montreal won the game. In Game 6, Sabres goalile Alex Lyon allowed three goals on the first four shots; Ruff pulled him and Buffalo won the game.
Each coach, in fact, ended up pulling his starter (Dobes and Lyon) by the end of Game 6.
Although Ruff did not reveal his starting goaltender for Game 7, signs point to Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who saved all 18 shots he saw after relieving Lyon on Saturday.
“Goaltending has got us to 3-3,” Ruff said. “Our goaltenders have got us to this point. Our goaltenders got us to first in our division.”
As for Dobes, it’s clear the Canadiens have all the faith in the world in the goalie, who turns 25 on May 27.
“He's been great for us all year,” Newhook said. “He's a confident guy. We didn't do a lot to help him out last game, and we're very confident he's going to be at his best tonight.”
2. Canadiens penalty kill must improve
If Montreal wants to have any kind of success in Game 7, its penalty kill must be better by leaps and bounds. The Sabres power play shredded Montreal in Game 6, using quick puck movement to go 4-for-6 in an 8-3 victory at Bell Centre on Saturday.
Leading the way was captain Rasmus Dahlin, the quarterback of the power play whose three assists with the man-advantage was part of his five-point game (one goal, four assists). Jack Quinn also had three power-play points (two goals, one assist).
The Canadiens held a meeting Monday morning to go over ways to muzzle Buffalo’s power play. Or at least slow it down.
“I’m not going to tell you what we discussed, but there are some things we are going to try out,” Montreal defenseman Kaiden Guhle said.
“They had a good game last game but we’ll adjust,” Newhook added. “We’ve been a strong PK all year and in the playoffs, so we just have to get back to our DNA. It’s in us. And it’s on us to be better.”
3. Can the Sabres run back Game 6?
There was little question Buffalo played its best game in Game 6.
So the plan for Game 7 is to run it back, to do the things the Sabres did well again on Monday, including massive contributions from Dahlin and Tage Thompson (four points).
“I thought we really skated well, No. 1,” Ruff said. “And again, No. 2, it was puck decisions. We made a lot of great decisions in the game, played behind them, make sure we got pucks deep. When you do that, you typically don’t give up a lot, and every time you get it deep, you’re giving yourself a chance to create something.”
Even in the first period when they fell behind 3-1, the Sabres believed in the way they were playing in Game 6, which was why they had the confidence to make the comeback, scoring seven unanswered goals.
“That was our best game, by far,” Byram said. “We know what we’ve got to do tonight and we’ll just go try to replicate Game 6 as best we can.”
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Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook -- Jake Evans -- Ivan Demidov
Alexandre Texier -- Phillip Danault -- Josh Anderson
Zachary Bolduc -- Kirby Dach -- Joe Veleno
Mike Matheson -- Alexandre Carrier
Kaiden Guhle -- Lane Hutson
Arber Xhekaj -- Noah Dobson
Jakub Dobes
Jacob Fowler
Scratched: Brendan Gallagher, Jayden Struble, Oliver Kapanen, Samuel Montembeault
Injured: Patrik Laine (lower body)
Sabres projected lineup
Zach Benson -- Josh Norris -- Tage Thompson
Josh Doan -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker -- Konsta Helenius -- Jack Quinn
Jordan Greenway -- Peyton Krebs -- Beck Malenstyn
Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson
Bowen Byram -- Owen Power
Zach Metsa -- Conor Timmins
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Luke Schenn, Logan Stanley, Sam Carrick, Tyson Kozak, Josh Dunne, Colten Ellis, Michael Kesselring, Tanner Pearson
Injured: Noah Ostlund (lower body), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … The Canadiens are expected to use the same lineup for the seventh straight game. ... Luukkonen could start for the Sabres after stopping all 18 shots he faced in relief of Lyon in Buffalo's 8-3 win in Game 6.
NHL.com staff writer Mike Zeisberger and independent correspondent Heather Engel contributed to this report