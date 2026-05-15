Hurricanes on roll in playoffs despite top line being stuck in neutral

The Hurricanes are waiting to find out whether they will face the Montreal Canadiens or the Buffalo Sabres in the conference final. Montreal leads Buffalo 3-2 in their second-round series and can close it out with a win in Game 6 at Bell Centre on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ABC), which would set the start of conference final for Tuesday at Carolina. If Buffalo wins Saturday to force Game 7 in that series on Monday, the conference final will begin Thursday at Carolina.

In the meantime, the Hurricanes are trying to stay sharp, fine tune the things they did well in sweeping the Ottawa Senators and Philadelphia Flyers in the first two rounds, and work on the areas of their game that need improvement. Carolina has given up only 10 total goals -- not more than two in any game -- during its 8-0 start this postseason, but believes it has room for improvement, particularly offensively.

The line of Taylor Hall (12 points; three goals, nine assists), Logan Stankoven (eight points; seven goals, one assist) and Jackson Blake (11 points; four goals, seven assists) has driven the offense so far. Svechnikov (three points; one goal, two assists), Aho (four points; three goals, one assist) and Jarvis (four points; one goal, three assists) drew the tougher assignments playing against the Senators’ and Flyers’ top lines and limited them to one goal 5-on-5 -- in a 3-2 double overtime win in Game 2 against Ottawa -- but have yet to find their scoring groove.

Svechnikov’s lone goal came on the power play. Two of Aho’s three goals were empty-netters and the other came seconds after a penalty kill ended. Jarvis’ lone goal came when he was temporarily shifted to the third line with Nikolaj Ehlers and Jordan Staal in Game 2 against the Flyers.

“The last couple games of the Ottawa series and then into the Philadelphia series, I thought our line created a lot of chances, and we're all just a little bit snakebitten right now,” Jarvis said. “But I think as long as the chances are coming, that means we're doing something right. And as long as the defensive part of our game doesn't lack in any way, I like where we're at.”