The Stanley Cup Playoffs are in full swing and NHL.com has it all covered. Each day, we will present Stanley Cup Playoffs Playback, your one-stop shop for all the action. Here’s a look at where things stand for Sunday, May 17:
Stanley Cup Playoffs Playback : Dahlin, power play lift Sabres to Game 7 against Canadiens
Buffalo 4-for-6 on man-advantage led by captain's 3 assists
© Matt Garies/NHLI via Getty Images
The scores
Eastern Conference Second Round
Sabres 8, Canadiens 3 -- Series tied 3-3
Next up
There are no games Sunday, but one game Monday
Eastern Conference Second Round
Canadiens at Sabres (7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC)
Full Coverage of Stanley Cup Playoffs
Get the latest news from the 2026 postseason, and explore coverage from every series -- Round 1 through the Stanley Cup Final.
What we learned
Here are key takeaways from Saturday:
Sabres power play flexing their muscles
The Montreal Canadiens would be advised to stay out of the penalty box in Game 7. That in itself is an obvious statement, but the fact that the Buffalo Sabres' power play came into a clicked on all cylinders in Game 6 makes it even more of a point of emphasis. Buffalo shredded Montreal with the man-advantage in an 8-3 victory at Bell Centre, going 4-for-6 in what proved to be a key factor in the win. Leading the way was captain Rasmus Dahlin, the quarterback of the power play whose three assists on the man-advantage were part of a five-point night (one goal, four assists). “Quick puck movement was the key,” he said. Jack Quinn also had three power-play points (two goals, one assist) and Tage Thompson had two assists. Successful power plays are all about confidence. The Sabres have exactly that right now ahead of Game 7 on Monday. -- Mike Zeisberger, staff writer
In Case You Missed It
Here is look at each series and how NHL.com has covered them:
Sabres score 7 straight, surge past Canadiens to force Game 7 in East 2nd Round
Sabres 'embrace' opportunity to return home for Game 7 after keeping season alive
Suzuki, Canadiens ‘shocked’ by Game 6 loss to Sabres
Sabres, Canadiens to play Game 7 for trip to Eastern Conference Final
Morning Skate: Dahlin has historic game in Sabres win
Canadiens icon Robinson hoists torch, delights Bell Centre prior to Game 6
EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL
HURRICANES vs. CANADIENS/SABRES
Brind'Amour relishing chance to guide Hurricanes to Stanley Cup
Hurricanes to play Sabres or Canadiens in Eastern Conference Final
WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL
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Hart vs. Wedgewood goalie matchup in Western Conference Final
Golden Knights hoping special teams, momentum will slow Avalanche in West Final
Roy of Avalanche putting friendships aside against former team in West Final
Coaches Room: Looking at Western Conference Final