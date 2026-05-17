Stanley Cup Playoffs Playback : Dahlin, power play lift Sabres to Game 7 against Canadiens

What we learned

Here are key takeaways from Saturday:

Sabres power play flexing their muscles

The Montreal Canadiens would be advised to stay out of the penalty box in Game 7. That in itself is an obvious statement, but the fact that the Buffalo Sabres' power play came into a clicked on all cylinders in Game 6 makes it even more of a point of emphasis. Buffalo shredded Montreal with the man-advantage in an 8-3 victory at Bell Centre, going 4-for-6 in what proved to be a key factor in the win. Leading the way was captain Rasmus Dahlin, the quarterback of the power play whose three assists on the man-advantage were part of a five-point night (one goal, four assists). “Quick puck movement was the key,” he said. Jack Quinn also had three power-play points (two goals, one assist) and Tage Thompson had two assists. Successful power plays are all about confidence. The Sabres have exactly that right now ahead of Game 7 on Monday. -- Mike Zeisberger, staff writer