Stanley Cup Playoffs Playback : Dahlin, power play lift Sabres to Game 7 against Canadiens

Buffalo 4-for-6 on man-advantage led by captain's 3 assists

Dahlin BUF

© Matt Garies/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are in full swing and NHL.com has it all covered. Each day, we will present Stanley Cup Playoffs Playback, your one-stop shop for all the action. Here’s a look at where things stand for Sunday, May 17:

The scores

Eastern Conference Second Round

Sabres 8, Canadiens 3 -- Series tied 3-3

Next up

There are no games Sunday, but one game Monday 

Eastern Conference Second Round

Canadiens at Sabres (7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC)

What we learned

Here are key takeaways from Saturday:

Sabres power play flexing their muscles

The Montreal Canadiens would be advised to stay out of the penalty box in Game 7. That in itself is an obvious statement, but the fact that the Buffalo Sabres' power play came into a clicked on all cylinders in Game 6 makes it even more of a point of emphasis. Buffalo shredded Montreal with the man-advantage in an 8-3 victory at Bell Centre, going 4-for-6 in what proved to be a key factor in the win. Leading the way was captain Rasmus Dahlin, the quarterback of the power play whose three assists on the man-advantage were part of a five-point night (one goal, four assists). “Quick puck movement was the key,” he said. Jack Quinn also had three power-play points (two goals, one assist) and Tage Thompson had two assists. Successful power plays are all about confidence. The Sabres have exactly that right now ahead of Game 7 on Monday. -- Mike Zeisberger, staff writer

In Case You Missed It

Here is look at each series and how NHL.com has covered them:

CANADIENS vs. SABRES

Sabres score 7 straight, surge past Canadiens to force Game 7 in East 2nd Round

Sabres 'embrace' opportunity to return home for Game 7 after keeping season alive

Suzuki, Canadiens ‘shocked’ by Game 6 loss to Sabres

Sabres, Canadiens to play Game 7 for trip to Eastern Conference Final

Morning Skate: Dahlin has historic game in Sabres win

Canadiens icon Robinson hoists torch, delights Bell Centre prior to Game 6

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL 

HURRICANES vs. CANADIENS/SABRES

Brind'Amour relishing chance to guide Hurricanes to Stanley Cup

Hurricanes to play Sabres or Canadiens in Eastern Conference Final

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL

AVALANCHE vs. GOLDEN KNIGHTS

Stanley Cup Playoffs: Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Western Final preview

Hart vs. Wedgewood goalie matchup in Western Conference Final

Golden Knights hoping special teams, momentum will slow Avalanche in West Final

Roy of Avalanche putting friendships aside against former team in West Final

Coaches Room: Looking at Western Conference Final

NHL EDGE stats for Avalanche-Golden Knights series

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Playoffs

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Sabres 'embrace' opportunity to return home for Game 7 after keeping season alive

Sabres score 7 straight, surge past Canadiens to force Game 7 in East 2nd Round

Suzuki, Canadiens ‘shocked’ by Game 6 loss to Sabres

Stanley Cup Playoffs: Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Western Final preview

Sabres, Canadiens to play Game 7 for trip to Eastern Conference Final

2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs conference finals schedule

2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs 2nd round schedule

Hart vs. Wedgewood goalie matchup in Western Conference Final

Canadiens icon Robinson hoists torch, delights Bell Centre prior to Game 6

Golden Knights hoping special teams, momentum will slow Avalanche in West Final

Roy of Avalanche putting friendships aside against former team in West Final

Brind'Amour relishing chance to guide Hurricanes to Stanley Cup

Hurricanes to play Sabres or Canadiens in Eastern Conference Final

3 Things to Watch: Sabres at Canadiens, Game 6 of Eastern 2nd Round

NHL EDGE stats: Avalanche-Golden Knights series in 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Avalanche, Golden Knights well-matched in Western Conference Final

Hurricanes on roll in playoffs despite top line being stuck in neutral