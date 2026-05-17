Tuch says playing Game 7 with childhood favorite Sabres is ‘dream come true'

On each occasion, the scenario is the same.

It’s Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and everything is on the line.

On Monday, the scenario so often replicated in father-and-son playtime fantasy will turn into a reality. Indeed, at that time, Tuch and the Buffalo Sabres will host the Montreal Canadiens in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Second Round (7:30 p.m ET: ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).

For the kid who grew up a Buffalo fan in Syracuse where one of his neighbors was then-Sabres forward Tim Connolly, it doesn’t get any better than this.

“It’s hard to explain,” he said Sunday. “Everybody’s going to have nerves. Everyone’s sitting in the same spot. If you’re not nervous, you’re not human.

“But it’s exciting. Have fun with it. It’s the reason why we play hockey. It’s what you thought about when you were playing street hockey and playing in the backyard. It’s what you dream of.

“And for me to do it at KeyBank Center is a dream come true.”