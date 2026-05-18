Sabres vs. Canadiens Game 7 predictions by NHL.com staff

Winner of epic series to face Hurricanes in Eastern Conference Final

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© Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Game 7.

It might be the two most beautiful words in sports, and when it comes to the Eastern Conference Second Round between the Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres, it's also the most fitting two words.

The Atlantic Division rivals have slugged it out over six topsy-turvy games and need one more to decide who advances to play the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final. 

Game 7 is at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC). Of course, no one knows who will win, but NHL.com staff writers and editors who have been covering the Stanley Cup Playoffs are weighing in with their predictions here (listed in alphabetical order by staffer):

Canadiens 4, Sabres 2

I'm fully prepared to be wrong on this one, but having watched all the wackiness and wonkiness that has come with this series, I'm going to go with the Canadiens because what's more hockey than teams winning exactly when they shouldn't, just like the Sabres did in Game 6 at Bell Centre? I know the Sabres will try to treat this as a road game -- coach Lindy Ruff quipped, "We're in the process of seeing if we can play here on Monday" when asked about the road team dominance -- but I still think that the Canadiens will make it work and come out on top. Which probably means you should think the opposite. -- Amalie Benjamin senior writer

Sabres 3, Canadiens 2

The Canadiens missed a massive opportunity in Game 6, taking a 3-1 lead in the first period before losing 8-3 in Montreal. Not only did the Sabres stay alive, but they generated momentum that will carry over to Game 7 in Buffalo. Yes, I know the Canadiens blew an opportunity to close out the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 at home in the first round, then won in Game 7 on the road, but they were dominated in that Game 7 and lucky to win. It won't happen again. -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika columnist

Canadiens 4, Sabres 3

The Canadiens have been great at bouncing back from disappointments throughout the playoffs, going 5-0 in games after losses. That included a 2-1 win in Game 7 at the Lightning in the first round after losing Game 6 at home. Factor in a 5-2 road record and the Sabres' 2-4 home record in the playoffs, and the trends favor the Canadiens in this Game 7. Look for goalie Jakub Dobes to rebound after being pulled in Game 6 and Montreal's power play (3-for-9 on the road in the series) to come up with the big goal. -- Tom Gulitti, senior writer

Sabres 2, Canadiens 1

Yes, for all the goals that have been scored in this series, I think it's going to be a tight one in Game 7. The Sabres are coming in with a ton of momentum following their comeback from down 3-1 in Game 6 on Saturday. I think they ride that momentum into a home win Monday. The crowd will be pumped and so will the Sabres. Will the win come on a crazy bounce? A deft deflection? I'd bet on one of those two. It's Game 7, after all. -- Tracey Myers, staff writer

NHL Tonight previews Game 7 between the Sabres and Canadiens

Sabres 6, Canadiens 5 (OT)

It won't be easy. The Sabres will probably fall behind by multiple goals again and appear to be finished again, but there is no way their magical 2025-26 season is going to end at home Monday. From the moment they stormed back in Game 1 of the first round against the Boston Bruins, setting new decibel records in upstate New York, the Sabres have shown this is their time. Game 6 was another example. They have learned their lesson and even though there will be some tense and dire moments in Game 7, the Sabres will get it done. -- Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief

Sabres 4, Canadiens 2

How does one confidently predict how this all-time series is going to end? The clues point all over the place. In the end, it appears that the Sabres found their formula for success in the final two periods of Game 6. Actually, minus the three-goals-on-three-shots open to Game 6, the Sabres have owned the past four periods of hockey, outshooting the Canadiens 56-25. Dobes, almost pulled in Game 5 and pulled in Game 6, could be starting to wither under a workload like none he has experienced. Plus, Tage Thompson and Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo's best players, are finding their groove. They combined for two goals and nine points in Game 6. -- Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial

Canadiens 5, Sabres 3

Just when you have a gut feeling for what's going to happen in this series, the opposite comes true, so if every instinct you have is wrong, the opposite must be right. George Costanza told me that. I'm going to heed his advice. The Sabres are home and coming off a huge, season-saving win. The crowd is going to be behind them. They should have all the mojo. And that's why the Canadiens will win. This season for some reason feels like a never-ending pursuit for each of these teams to show they're for real. It's Montreal's turn. Dobes, Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki, Juraj Slafkovsky and Lane Hutson will get the job done, punching adversity right in the gut. -- Dan Rosen, senior writer

Canadiens 4, Sabres 2

If there is anything to learn from this series, it's to expect the unexpected. Montreal did not close out Buffalo at home when it had the chance. Perhaps the weight of expectations at Bell Centre was just a bit too heavy, but I believe the Canadiens will recover and play their best game of the season on the road and win the series. They will need another outstanding performance from Dobes and will likely have to get more than nine shots on goal they had when defeating the Lightning in Game 7 of the first round. I believe they will get the job done and move on to the Eastern Conference Final. -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer

Canadiens 5, Sabres 4 (OT)

Extra time in Game 7. Why not? An overtime game is pretty much the only thing this loony series has lacked. Each of these teams have exchanged Jekyll-and-Hyde outings, looking awfully good one night, just awful on another. There's no explanation. Montreal, for example, was up 3-1 midway through the first period of Game 6 inside as deafening a building as I've ever been in, and then got steamrolled for seven straight goals by a Buffalo team that, in terms of karma, should have shriveled but didn't. Goaltending on both sides has been shaky, and the home teams have won just two of six games, so let's give the visitors the edge in Game 7. Is that a logical explanation? Not really. Then again, there's been absolutely nothing logical about this fascinating series from the get-go. -- Mike Zeisberger, staff writer

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