Sabres vs. Canadiens Game 7 predictions by NHL.com staff

Game 7.

It might be the two most beautiful words in sports, and when it comes to the Eastern Conference Second Round between the Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres, it's also the most fitting two words.

The Atlantic Division rivals have slugged it out over six topsy-turvy games and need one more to decide who advances to play the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final.

Game 7 is at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC). Of course, no one knows who will win, but NHL.com staff writers and editors who have been covering the Stanley Cup Playoffs are weighing in with their predictions here (listed in alphabetical order by staffer):